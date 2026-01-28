Texas A&M Among Finalists for 4-Star Edge Rusher

The Texas A&M Aggies are among the final five schools to land one of the nation's top defensive prospects. Four-star edge rusher, Frederick Ards III, revealed that he's down to five schools in his recruitment.

Ards III is also being recruited by Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Florida State. According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, the standout defender has set up visits to four of the five programs with his visit to College Station scheduled for June 12.

Ards III is also considered a top-110 recruit in the country due to a massive junior season at Jones High School. He recorded 73 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks for the Fightin' Tigers in 2025.

A Battle of SEC Recruiting Power

With his final five programs now set, it seems as though it's destiny for Ards III to end up somewhere in the SEC. While the Aggies seem to be in good standing with the edge rusher, Rivals' Keegan Pope revealed that the four-star recruit was also impressed with the recent recruiting effort from Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators.

Ards III's upcoming visits will likely play a massive factor in where he begins his collegiate career. If head coach Mike Elko and his staff can land a commitment from the Orlando, Florida native, it could signal that the program is continuing it's emphasis on strong edge rusher play.

As Ards III has recently mentioned, his priorities during his recruitment have been development and a genuine coaching staff. Those are two things that the Aggies have been praised for on a yearly basis. Texas A&M's ability to develop athletes across the defensive line has also been highlighted in the past.

While Sumrall and the Gators have seemingly been gaining ground in Ards III's recruitment, it would take a strong showing from either Alabama or Florida to shift the recruiting battle for the edge rusher. Since Texas A&M is considered a frontrunner for the four-star recruit, they can be confident that they will at least get Ards III on campus before he makes a final decision.

