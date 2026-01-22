Texas A&M Set to Host Wave of Elite Prospects This Weekend

The Texas A&M Aggies are expected to make some waves on the recruiting scene this weekend. With multiple five-star prospects and a variety of other elite athletes, this coming weekend could be a big one for head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies.

While some recruits have been trending towards others in recent weeks, most notably programs like Miami, Oregon, and Ohio State, Texas A&M seems to be in good standing with every prospect set to visit this weekend.

Even if Elko and the Aggies are the frontrunners to land elite five-star prospects like Zyron Forstall, Albert Simien, and Kaden Henderson, it doesn't mean they can't gain momentum with some of the other recruits that will be in College Station this weekend.

Elite Prospects All Over the Field

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) reacts with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M will also welcome several other top-tier recruits who could shape the 2026 class. Five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews is easily one of the more notable prospects coming back to College Station for a visit. He visited the program back in the fall and seemed to be impressed with Texas A&M offensive line coach Adam Cushing.

“I want to get back to A&M,” Matthews told On3 Rivals earlier this month. “I visited and I got that feeling. Coach (Deveonte) Mackey, Coach (Adam) Cush(ing) the whole line staff, Coach Elko, there is something about them and I like the Aggies.”



Forstall, the No. 1 edge rusher according to Rivals, and five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson are also scheduled to visit the Aggies. Forstall specifically noted that he was impressed with the program's culture and development of defensive linemen. Texas A&M isn't a leading contender for Hudson, as he's been heavily recruited by Nebraska and LSU, but the Aggies could gain some momentum with the elite tight end if his visit goes well.

Other key visitors include Rivals Industry No. 4 receiver Eric McFarland, No. 3 interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara, and linebacker Kaden Henderson. The Aggies will also be hosting some high-priority in-state prospects, including four-star defensive tackle Demarco Jenkins, running back Cadarius Miller, and receiver Tre Moore.

Aggies' quarterback commit Jayce Johnson also returns to College Station for another visit this weekend. More names to keep track of include Jaden Upshaw, Frederick Ards III, and Damarion Mays.

If the weather holds, Texas A&M could turn this weekend into another major recruiting win. With the Aggies' recent success in the transfer portal, currently boasting the No. 3 class, it's clear that Elko and his staff have been feeling confident on the recruiting scene.

