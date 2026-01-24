Texas A&M Among Finalists for 4-Star WR

The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Mike Elko look to reload the roster after a 2025 season in which the Aggies ended the year with an 11-2 overall record and 7-1 in conference before making an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Aggies went to work in the offseason, constructing their roster for the 2026 season with a number of key returners, with the most important being quarterback Marcel Reed, several major additions in the transfer portal, like Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton, and welcoming in the 2026 recruiting class.

And while Elko and the Aggies have been busy rounding out the rest of the roster for next season, the Aggies have been able to turn their attention back to high school recruiting, as Texas A&M is in the running for a highly-talented prospect.

Texas A&M in the Mix for a 4-star Wide Receiver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw has whittled down his top options to six schools, with the Aggies in the mix for the wideout.

The Aggies are battling a trio of SEC teams in the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Auburn Tigers, as well as the USC Trojans and national champion runners-up, the Miami Hurricanes.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Jaden Upshaw is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 200 WR from Leesburg, GA is ranked as a Top 65 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/uRYPIM0INF pic.twitter.com/UPSVIiMwp7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 23, 2026

A product of Lee County High School in Leesburg, GA, the Georgia native ranks as a Top 65 recruit in the class of 2027 per Rivals. The 6-2,, 200-pound wide receiver ranks as the No. 63 overall player and the No. 11 player at his position in the 2027 cycle. And in a talented, rich state like Georgia, Upshaw ranks as the No. 5 player out of the Peach State.

He posted a solid junior season, finishing the season with 47 catches for 902 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games after missing a few contests due to injury. Helped Lee County make the second round of Georgia’s 5A playoff after reaching the state semifinals the year prior.

247Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins broke down what makes Upshaw one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2027 class.

"Confident wide receiver with a well-rounded game that should offer some inside-outside versatility," Ivins wrote. "Eats up cushion with his acceleration before attacking the football at all three levels as he gets large and doesn’t shy away from contact."

While there's plenty of time in Upshaw's recruitment, the Aggies will look to stay in contention with the talented wide receiver as the recruitment progresses.