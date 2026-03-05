Texas A&M Aggies Predicted to Land Elite Five-Star WR Prospect

The Texas A&M Aggies will soon take to the practice field for spring practice ahead of the 2026 season as the Aggies look to build on an improved second season under head coach Mike Elko, in which the Aggies finished with an 11-2 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Aggies bring back some of their top players who helped them reach the postseason last year, while also finding several additions out of the transfer portal with players who are slated to make immediate impacts and a talented 2026 recruiting class, all of which will be blended throughout the next few weeks in spring practice.

While Texas A&M will undoubtedly have its focus completely set on the next few weeks, getting the squad set for the 2026 season, the Aggies have not ignored the recruiting trail, gaining some momentum with one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Texas A&M is Trending Upwards with a Five-Star Recruit

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field in the second half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction that the Aggies would land one of the top prospects in the class of 2027, with a predicted commitment from five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland III.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Texas A&M to land elite WR Eric McFarland👍



McFarland ranks No. 22 NATL. (No. 4 WR) in the 2027 class.



Read: https://t.co/zOu7WSG9XM pic.twitter.com/Rs2IAfPGrs — Rivals (@Rivals) March 4, 2026

Ranked as a five-star by 247Sports' Composite Rankings, McFarland III ranks as the No. 25 player in the country for the 2027 cycle as well as the No. 5 player at his position. The Florida native ranks as the No. 4 prospect coming out of the Sunshine State in the 2027 class.

McFarland III is one of the highly sought-after prospects for the 2027 cycle, with wide-ranging offers from some of the other top programs in the country, with the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, and USC also vying for the five-star prospect.

A product of Bradenton, FL, the wide receiver reclassified from the class of 2028 to the class of 2027 in December of 2025 and still ranks as one of the top prospects. McFarland III attends IMG Academy in Florida, and in 2025, he caught 29 passes for 595 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games, while in 2024, he caught 36 passes for 574 yards and eight touchdowns.

247Sports' director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, provided a glowing scouting report on McFarland II, highlighting some of the wide receiver's elite traits that make him one of the top prospects in the 2027 cycle.

"Electric offensive weapon that constantly puts defenders in conflict as he quickly transitions from receiver to runner with his speed and agility," Ivins wrote. "A threat to reach the end zone almost anytime he touches the ball as he’s quick to step on the gas and is extremely difficult for tacklers to corral with his dynamic movements."

While it is still fairly early in McFarland III's recruitment, the Aggies appear to be one of the front-runners for the elite five-star prospect, and a possible commitment out of the wide receiver would give the Aggies an elite addition to a growing 2027 recruiting class, which currently ranks as the second-best class in the country.