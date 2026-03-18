Texas A&M Among Top 6 for Elite Dual-Sport Athlete

Two-sport athletes are rare and often hard to develop. It is a risk for the coaches of both sports, but as March Madness approaches, memories of past NFL stars on the hardwood come to mind.

Jimmy Graham (Miami, FL), Tony Gonzalez (California) and Julius Peppers (North Carolina) are examples of successful two-sport collegiate athletes. Meanwhile, Antonio Gates played basketball at Kent State before switching career paths and joining the NFL.

Texas A&M could be the home of the next two-sport athlete, as a top-40 football and basketball recruit named the Aggies in his top six.

2-Sport Star Ahmad Hudson Names Texas A&M Among Top 6

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M is one of six schools to have a team in the men’s NCAA Tournament and College Football Playoff during the 2025–26 academic year. The Aggies hosted a first-round CFP game at Kyle Field and will face the Saint Mary's Gaels in the Round of 64 on Thursday, March 19.

This puts them in a rare position to vie for a unique talent in Ahmad Hudson, who is a two-sport athlete ranked as the No. 1 tight end and No. 4 power forward in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports.

Hudson’s top six was announced by Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on social media, which included Texas A&M. The LSU and Missouri Tigers, USC Trojans, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Miami Hurricanes also made Hudson's cut.

While multi-sport athletes are not uncommon at the high school level, they are rarely considered high-level prospects at multiple sports. Furthermore, some programs may be hesitant to allow their players to play in multiple sports.

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Martellus Bennett runs a route against the Kansas Jayhawks in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas A&M has a limited history of multi-sport athletes. Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett considered entering the 2005 NBA draft out of high school but opted to go to college. He played three seasons of football under Dennis Franchione and two seasons of basketball under Billy Gillespie.

He focused on football during his junior season and was selected in the second round. He was also considered the first Texas A&M athlete since 1969 to letter in both basketball and football.

Other recent examples include Class of 2022 commits Chris Marshall and Conner Weigman, who were basketball and baseball stars, respectively, in high school. Marshall did not play basketball for Texas A&M and transferred after his freshman season. Weigman, meanwhile, initially intended to play shortstop but opted to focus on spring practices.

Similarly, former Texas A&M quarterback Kyler Murray never played baseball for Texas A&M after transferring following his freshman season. He played baseball for Oklahoma before becoming the first player ever to be selected in the first round of both the NFL and MLB drafts.

Another example is De’Von Achane, who was an All-SEC running back and an All-American sprinter. At Texas A&M, he had multiple top-12 performances on the track, including in the indoor 60-meter, outdoor 200-meter and outdoor 100-meter sprints.

Texas A&M Aggies running back De'Von Achane rushes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Hudson, who is listed at 6’6.5” and 239 pounds, is an intriguing two-sport prospect who has size for the tight end position. He has apparent athleticism on the gridiron, is a capable blocker and is a difficult 1-on-1 cover in the passing game.

Meanwhile, his skills translate to the hardwood. He averaged 18.9 points and 13.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2024. He had 32 points, 24 rebounds and seven blocks in Ruston High School’s loss in the state championship on March 14.

Hudson has a relationship with tight ends coach Derek Shay, according to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, and he is expected to visit in April. Nebraska has been a strong contender for Hudson, and LSU has gotten in the mix late as well.

It is unclear whether Hudson would pursue both sports at Texas A&M, but the program is expected to be a contender for him as a tight end recruit.

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