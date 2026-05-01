4 Games That Could Define Texas A&M's Season

The difference between a good season and a great season isn’t found in the games teams are supposed to win — or the games teams are expected to lose.

For Texas A&M football, its season lives in the middle.

Four swing games — against LSU, Missouri, Alabama and Tennessee — will determine whether 2026 becomes a breakthrough, or another year of “almost.”

1. At LSU

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs deep during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Adriano Espinosa-The Battalion

Week 4 - Sept. 26

After dismantling the Bayou Bengals, 41-25, on October 25, 2025, the Aggies overran Death Valley and practically pushed Brian Kelly out the door. Under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin, LSU will look to settle the score as A&M seeks back-to-back victories in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the first time since 1994.

Despite having nine returning starters, the Tigers secured the No. 1 transfer class in 2026, welcoming 40 new players from the transfer portal, including highly touted quarterback Sam Leavitt, placing them in what some consider instant College Football Playoff contention.

Win, and A&M shows it can handle the moment. Lose, and the season starts with doubt instead of direction.

2. At Missouri

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Week 6 - Oct. 6

With a meeting scheduled for Week 6, the Aggies will travel to Columbia, Missouri, for a second-straight year, looking to tame the Tigers with a third-straight victory.

In 2023, Missouri went 11-2, followed by a solid 10-3 record in 2024. Over the past season, the Tigers fell from grace, posting a disappointing 8-5 record, ending the year ranked outside of the AP top-25. Fighting for contention — or in the case of head coach Eli Drinkowitz, possibly his job — Missouri intends to spoil A&M’s CFP campaign before it even gets started.

This is where seasons quietly unravel.

Good teams win big games, but great teams don't slip here.

3. At Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Miles Kitselman (88) catches a pass against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Tarian Lee Jr. (23) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022. | Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 - Oct. 24

There’s no ambiguity in what Alabama represents.

For years, the Crimson Tide have set the standard in the Southeastern Conference, combining elite recruiting, depth in the trenches and a system that rarely beats itself. Having signed third-year head coach Kalen DeBoer to a new seven-year, $12.5 million contract, the folks at Bryant-Denny Stadium will expect to get their money’s worth.

After a trip to the second round of the College Football Playoff last season, Alabama will look to return to the promised land, led by the first non-Nick Saban recruited quarterback of DeBoer’s tenure. With what could be a top-10 matchup come game time, the Aggies face the biggest test of their season thus far in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

This game defines how far A&M can go.

If the Aggies win, they’re contenders. If not, they’re still chasing.

4. Tennessee

During the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 14, 2023. | Craig Bisacre - Texas A&M Athletics

Week 11 - Nov. 14

After a much-needed bye, A&M will travel to South Carolina before returning home to face Tennessee. In the weeks that follow, the Aggies will have their work cut out for them, heading to Norman, Oklahoma, to square off against the Sooners, before their inevitable season finale at Kyle Field in the Lone Star Showdown.

Whilst navigating through the muck of SEC play, A&M’s matchup against Tennessee could easily get pushed to the side as the staff prepares to face a duo of former Big 12 foes.

The Volunteers made a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, before a lackluster 8-5 season in 2025. Similar to Missouri, Tennessee faces a crossroad season of its own, where a win over A&M could be just what the program needs to get back on track.

This is the game teams lose when they’re thinking ahead.

It's not about how good the Aggies are — it’s about how well they can perform against a desperate opponent.

Most important game? Alabama

Most winnable game? Missouri

Most dangerous game? LSU and Tennessee

A&M doesn't need to win all four, but it needs to prove it belongs in these moments.

Seasons aren’t defined by what you expect — they’re defined by how you respond when games could go either way.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.