How Texas A&M's CFP Hopes Look After Win Against Notre Dame
Saturday night in South Bend was a magical night. For Texas A&M, that is.
The Maroon and White achieved what is undoubtedly the signature win of the Mike Elko era, after their comeback win against LSU last year, by once again defeating a No. 8-ranked team, this time the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after an incredible back and forth contest that saw the Aggies take the lead for good with 13 seconds remaining in the ball game.
Needless to say, the win vaulted A&M back into the College Football Playoff talk, but where do they sit as of now?
Texas A&M Just Barely in 12-Team CFP in Latest Projection
After the Aggies found themselves No. 10 in the weekly AP Poll ranks, the speculation would then go to the team's CFP hopes, and if they follow what CBS Sports projects the field to be, then the hopes are looking high for the team in 2025.
According to CBS Sports analyst Bud Elliott, the Aggies are predicted to fill in the 11th seed in the 12-team field in his updated playoff projections following an insane Week 3 in college football. This would match Texas A&M up against the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks.
In the updated projection, the Aggies are one of four SEC teams that are favored to make it, the others being the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 7 LSU Tigers, and the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs, with the Big Ten's No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, and the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions taking up two of the top four seeds.
The biggest surprise might be the South Florida Bulls, who are likely still on Cloud Nine after their monumental victory over the Florida Gators last week. They are the No. 12 team in the predicted playoff board despite the loss to Miami on Saturday.
The Fightin' Farmers now sit at 3-0 after their shootout in South Bend and victories over the UTSA Roadrunners and Utah State Aggies to begin the season.
Wide receiver Mario Craver is currently leading the entire country with 443 receiving yards, and quarterback Marcel Reed has found himself in the talk for Heisman Trophy, currently top 20 in the nation in passing yards.
As for Notre Dame, the Irish dropped from No. 8 all the way down to No. 24, nearly out of the AP rankings and taking a massive blow to their playoff hopes following an 0-2 start to their season.
The Maroon and White will take a well-deserved bye week and gear up to start conference play when they welcome the No. 22 Auburn Tigers to Kyle Field on September 27.