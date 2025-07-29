All Aggies

Texas A&M at Missouri Tigers 2025 Way-Too-Early Preview: Players to Watch

Here are some Mizzou players to keep an eye on as the Aggies head to Faurot Field.

Aaron Raley

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) carries the ball in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The second week of November for the Texas A&M Aggies football squad sees them take a trip up to Faurot Field in Columbia, MO, to take on the Missouri Tigers, who will surely be looking to avenge the embarrassing loss they suffered in College Station last year.

The Tigers' run defense was absolutely torched by A&M running backs Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels as the tandem combined for 172 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in the 41-10 Aggie win.

Now, the script will be reversed, and the Tigers will look to use their own home-field advantage against Mike Elko's team when they make their trip out.

Players to Watch for Missouri

The Tigers may have lost some valuable offensive pieces to the NFL Draft, such as quarterback Brady Cook and wide receivers Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr., but that still doesn't count them out in this SEC battle, as Eliah Drinkwitz's team is still more than capable of making life difficult for the opposition on offense and defense.

And with that, let's take a look at a few players for the Maroon and White to jot down as they go over their game plan for Missouri.

Beau Pribula, Quarterback

After spending some time as a backup option to Drew Allar under James Franklin's system in Penn State, Pribula finally gets a chance to prove to the college football world that he is capable of leading a team to success.

In his two seasons in Happy Valley, Pribula combined for 37 completions on 56 attempts for 424 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception.

The skill and accuracy are definitely there for Mizzou's new signal caller; all he has to do is make it last for an entire season, and all Texas A&M has to do is just keep him under control and don't let the home crowd get underneath him in Columbia.

Ahmad Hardy, Running Back

Another transfer that is sure to be a star in Drinkwitz's offense is halfback Ahmad Hardy, who joins the Tigers after a successful freshman season at Louisiana-Monroe, where he recorded 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in the 12 games he played, earning him Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors. The Tigers will surely have Hardy pounding the rock inside, so Elko and Jay Bateman should surely make a reminder of that in the practices leading up to game time.

Triston Newson, Linebacker

Newson returns to Columbia as a graduate after putting up statement performances in his past two years with the Tigers.

Newson led the team with 39 solo tackles in 2024, so A&M's trio of running backs, as well as quarterback Marcel Reed, should definitely be on the lookout for Newson's No. 14 as they navigate through the defense.

Drey Norwood, Cornerback

Missouri's redshirted senior corner returns to the team after tying for the team lead in interceptions, with two alongside fellow corner Toriano Pride Jr.

Norwood also successfully defended three passes and racked up 34 total tackles, so look for him to be a difference maker for the Tigers in the secondary as they defend their home turf.

Texas A&M and Missouri are scheduled to kick off on November 8.

