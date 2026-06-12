Texas A&M Battling Texas Longhorns for 5-Star Running Back

The running game has been a part of the Texas A&M Aggies’ identity for years. All-SEC running backs like Isaiah Spiller and De’Von Achane defined the Jimbo Fisher era, and the emphasis on winning on the ground and in the trenches has carried over with Mike Elko as head coach.

Several star running back recruits have coveted Texas A&M as a top destination. The Aggies’ leading rusher last season, Rueben Owens II, was a top-50 recruit in the Class of 2023, and they are pursuing another elite running back.

The Aggies are in a tight race for star in-state recruit Landen Williams-Callis, and an upcoming official visit gives them a chance to score a win over their rivals on the recruiting trail.

Texas A&M Hosting Landen Williams-Callis for Official Visit

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis is awarded offensive MVP after the Class 5A Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Randle High School product has been climbing up rankings for months after emerging as one of the most productive running backs in the country. That makes him an obvious target for Texas A&M, a program that has prioritized talent in its backfield for decades.

Williams-Callis is taking his official visit with Texas A&M on Friday, June 12, which will be a pivotal moment for the Aggies. The star running back has been busy all summer; College Station, Texas, is his fifth of six stops while teams await his commitment.

Indiana, SMU, Oregon and Missouri have already hosted Williams-Callis on official visits, but the expectation is that his final destinations are in the lead for a commitment. One week after his trip to Texas A&M, he will visit Texas. The two Lone Star State powers are vying for his attention.

A&M has been involved with Williams-Callis for a while. He was offered by the Aggies in June 2023 and attended camps in June of 2023 and 2024. He also took an unofficial visit in October of 2025. Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong of Rivals predicted in October that the running back would land with the Aggies.

Williams-Callis was uber-productive at Richmond Randle. The Aggies’ 2027 recruiting class currently ranks No. 1 in the country, but he could transform it with his game-breaking skills.

How Williams-Callis Will Change the Aggies’ 2027 Class

South Oak Cliff's Jamarion Phillips tackles Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis during the Class 5A Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The consensus four-star running back has made it hard not to know his name. Williams-Callis had one of the most dominant seasons in Texas high school history last season, rushing for 3,502 yards and scoring 62 total touchdowns while averaging 10.8 yards per carry over 16 games. He led Randle to a runner-up finish for the state title.

This has earned the attention of programs across the country. Williams-Callis received offers from 70 schools, according to 247Sports. While he lacks size at 5’7”, he has shown he can handle a high volume of carries, and he is an electric playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Williams-Callis has a track background that translates to the football field. Paired with his ability to throw off tacklers, he can break any carry for a big gain. Texas A&M has turned several star athletes into successful running backs, and they will try to do the same with Williams-Callis.

Associate head coach (offense)/running backs coach Trooper Taylor has led the charge for Williams-Callis’ recruitment. The Aggies do not yet have a running back in their loaded 2027 recruiting class, and the Randle product would fill that hole.

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