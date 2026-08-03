One Player Texas A&M Should Target After Missing Out on Landen Williams-Callis

The Texas A&M Aggies suffered a gut punch in the recruiting game over the weekend as they failed to reel in four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis out of Richmond, TX.

To make the punch hurt a little more, they lost out to their rivals in Austin, the Texas Longhorns, who have made an entire offseason out of snatching up high-level running backs in both high school recruits and in the transfer portal.

For a Texas A&M Aggies team that is well-stacked in the running back game both in the upcoming season and beyond, the question now seems to be, "what do we do now?"

Texas A&M's Plan B After Missing on Williams-Callis

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Mike Elko preps a depth chart that includes Rueben Owens, Jamarion Morrow, KJ Edwards, and Carsyn Baker, the A&M head coach should have another four-star Lone Star halfback prospect in the works, even though it's one that is already a hard commit to another school.

Texas Tech's SaRod Baker.

Baker, a junior out of DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas, committed to Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders back in April of this year, and has since paid a visit to both Tech and A&M, as well as to the University of Texas over the summer.

His sophomore year in 2025 was extremely eye-opening to Baker's potential, with his 3,206 yards and 45 total touchdowns making him seem like a Texas high school reincarnation of Derrick Henry during his high school tenure in Florida.

His freshman season in 2024 wasn't near as explosive, but it did show his dual threat abilities as he accrued 526 rushing yards, 477 receiving yards, and 13 total touchdowns.

Gabe Brooks, a scouting analyst for 247Sports, has had almost nothing but positive remarks on Baker's style of play, calling him a "high-volume, highly productive running back with classic lower center of gravity and run-finishing ability," with one critique from Brooks reading that Baker was "not a burner, but knows how to effectively change speeds and squeezes as much out of his top gear as possible."

In other words, he's no Jahmyr Gibbs that is going to torch defenses with his speed, but his elusiveness will definitely do him good on the gridiron like it has for today's stars like Bijan Robinson or Christian McCaffrey.

That wide range of ability is exactly what the Aggies could use in their backfield, and should push Elko and the rest of the A&M coaching staff to persuade the DeSoto native to head south to College Station instead of west to Lubbock.

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