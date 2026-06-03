Who Could Commit to Texas A&M Next After A Trio of Commits in the Last 24 Hours?

The Texas A&M Aggies are building something in College Station. It started last season with the program's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, and now they hope to snowball that success for the next few years.

That mantra is already carrying over to the recruiting trail as well, where head coach Mike Elko and his staff currently hold the No. 1 class in the cycle, bolstered by the most recent additions of Frederick Ards, Aston Whiteside, and Loia Valade.

The staff isn't done yet either, with more recruits in the works and more official visits scheduled for the summer. So who are three names to keep an eye on that could commit to the Aggies next?

Landen Williams-Callis

South Oak Cliff's Jamarion Phillips tackles Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No.3 running back in the class, and a top 25 prospect in the country, Williams Callis is the definition of production, and has been his entire high school career out of Richmond Randle High School in Texas. During his last season, he finished with 3,502 rushing yards with 59 touchdowns and an average of 10.8 yards per carry in one of the toughest divisions Texas has to offer.

Don't let his size fool you either. Standing at 5-foot7.5, he hits like a bulldozer when he lowers his shoulder, and has great breakaway speed when he finds a gap to run through. The Aggies are his leaders, and a great official visit should lock down that decision.

Joshua Dobson

Texas A&M Recruiting target Joshua Dobson | Joshua Dobson (@JoshDobsonDB on X)

Dobson is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and a top 10 prospect in the 2027 cycle. The five-star out of North Carolina stands at 6-foot-1, and is a nightmare to opposing quarterbacks. He dominates in pass coverage and completely takes away his side of the field, locking down teams' number one options.

Elko and his staff are viewed as the leaders in the race to land him, and just like William-Callis, if the Aggies have a great official visit with him, his decision could be made soon after.

Albert Simien

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the class, and a top 10 prospect in the country, Simien is a big priority for the Aggies, and it's easy to see why. At 6-foot-3, 295 pounds, he is a physical specimen that is able to dominate in the run game, and offers elite interior protection in the passing game.

The Aggies are in heavy contention with the five-star, and the LSU Tigers are the main threats to sway him, but after a great official visit this past weekend, his decision could come sooner, rather than later.

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