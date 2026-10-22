Texas A&M Cannot Let Alabama Control the Line of Scrimmage

The Texas A&M Aggies have not had the season they had hoped, but the pains from the first half of the year can be erased with a major upset win this coming weekend against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who come into the matchup holding a 91-game home winning streak against unranked opponents.

The Aggies will have plenty of questions to answer if they have hopes of winning this one, and while many of them fall on the offense, it is the offensive line that will be needed to step up to the challenge if the upset is to happen.

Dominating the trenches and being more physical than the Crimson Tide will play a critical role in determining the winner of the week eight matchup.

Move the Line of Scrimmage

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) lines up during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have their hands full figuring out the offense. They have been a consistent struggle all season, and while it's easy to point a finger at quarterback Marcel Reed, the problems are rooted deeper than just inconsistent quarterback play.

Reed needs a strong running game to make him better. That was proven last year, as some of his best games of the season came when the offense eclipsed 200 rushing yards or more in contests. The offense has only done that twice this season, and only once in an SEC game, when Reed has his most efficient game of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Now, the Aggies offensive line will need to once again be the focal point of attack and move the line of scrimmage against the Crimson Tide. The offense is averaging 3.9 yards per carry, which ranks well in the bottom half of college football.

On the other side of things, the Crimson Tide are allowing just 3.1 yards per rush this season, which ranks No. 18 in the country. However, the defense isn't the one of old under former head coach Nick Saban, and isn't known for the tenacity they once were.

That will fall on the interior of the offensive line for the Aggies as the tackles, Wilkin Formby and Tyree Adams, have been two of the stronger players this season. The Crimson Tide also have an elite pass rusher in Yhonzae Pierre, so keeping things inside, or even away from him, is a viable option.

Keeping Lamont Rogers at tackle, and sliding Formby over, a move done two weeks ago, could also be an intriguing change that gives the Aggies a boost. They have the options, and the talent still to be able to move the line of scrimmage, but now it's about execution.

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