How Collin Klein Will Juggle Texas A&M CFP Preparation, Head Coach Responsibilities

Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein has officially accepted the head coach position at his alma mater, Kansas State.

In one of the craziest coaching cycles in recent memory, the Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the latest victims of other programs poaching active coaches in the midst of playoff runs, joining Tulane, Ole Miss and Oregon. Luckily for the Aggies, Klein will be able to finish out the season with the team.

With Texas A&M still in the College Football Playoff and hoping to make a deep run, Klein revealed his plans on juggling his new head position and his current coordinator gig.

From left Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Collin Klein , Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel and Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o in attendance during a press conference before the announcement of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at the Marriott Marquis in downtown New York City. | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Until Texas A&M’s season is over, Klein will be splitting time between College Station and Manhattan, Kansas, something that will undoubtedly not be an easy task.

"I need to ask coach (Bill) Snyder, because he could fit 26 hours in a day somehow,” Klein said. “I'll be back and forth. There will be responsibilities during the day when I'm in College Station prepping for the playoff game, whichever round that we're in that week. And then anytime there's a break and in the evenings, coming back here and getting going on recruiting, beginning to start building a staff and building relationships with our players."

Although he will certainly be exhausted, Klein is up for the challenge and is embracing the tough new experience.

"I love challenges," Klein said during his introductory press conference. "I love going and doing hard things. To take this program where it's never been is going to be hard, and I want it to be hard. I want it to be hard. I want it to be difficult. We're going attack it as a staff, with our players, as a fan base, and as an administration.

It is easy to look at coordinators being hired away to other programs as a negative thing, but it is a sign that your program is doing something the right way, and that is exactly how Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko looks at it.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for someone on our staff to take the next step in their career," Elko said Wednesday afternoon, "And I do everything I can to support and help those endeavors."

On top of preparing for the College Football Playoff, Elko will now have to search for the Aggies’ next offensive playcaller.