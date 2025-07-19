Texas A&M Captain Taurean York Ready To Make Statement In SEC
As the 2025 football season inches forward, Texas A&M's Taurean York joined Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Will Lee III alongside head coach Mike Elko for the SEC media days. York, the incoming junior linebacker from Temple, Texas, was a captain for the Aggies last season, demonstrating his leadership abilities.
In his two seasons at Texas A&M, York has played in all 26 games for the Aggies at linebacker, recording 74 solo tackles, 82 assisted tackles, and 5.5 sacks for a total loss of 25 yards. York also picked up his first career interception in the Aggies amazing comeback win versus LSU in October.
York Commends The Power Of The 12th Man
Five of the Aggies' six first games are at home in Kyle Field, which will be exciting for players and fans, as thousands of people gather to watch the Aggies in action. When asked about the type of statement A&M wants to make both at Kyle Field and overall in the SEC this season, York had some words.
"Rule number one, you've got to protect Kyle Field," York said. "...You have to take care of Kyle Field. That's the homeland. Kyle Field is not something we take for granted. The power of the 12th Man is real. We'll be ready to play with them for sure."
Speaking about Kyle Field and the 12th Man, playing on defense must be fun for the Aggie players as the stadium is rocking with chants echoing throughout. With York at linebacker, he went back down memory lane to share one of his favorite memories at Kyle.
"I saw for the first time we played Alabama my freshman year, that was back when Coach Saban was coaching as well so you'll know they'll be extremely disciplined," York said. "They had like six or seven false starts versus us. I think at one point it was like third and 28. I'm like, how is it all possible? It's all through the 12th Man."
As a captain, York has expressed his love and gratitude for his teammates, coaches and the 12th Man, and is excited to lead Texas A&M for another year.
"I'm excited," York said about the upcoming season. "These guys are very receptive to my leadership, and I'm thankful for that."
With the Aggies starting play in just about six weeks against UTSA, followed by a three-week SEC home stand versus Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida, the 12th Man and the A&M players will be ready to leave it all out on the field in hopes of a strong start to the season.