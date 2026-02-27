How Texas A&M LB Taurean York Compares to Other NFL Draft Prospects

Three-year starters are not easy to find in the NFL draft. A three-year starter who is a true three-and-done prospect is a rarity. Typically, only a handful of players each season match this criterion, and they are often taken within the first couple of rounds.

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York matches this description, making an impact the second he set foot in College Station, Texas. Should he be an early-round prospect, or are there concerns with his profile that could hold him back as a Day 3 pick in the 2026 NFL draft?

How Does Taurean York Compare to Other LB Prospects?

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Three stars did not slow down York. Despite being initially committed to the Baylor Bears, York pivoted to the Texas A&M Aggies, who were a late entrant in his recruitment race. After receiving an offer on Dec. 13, 2022, he took an official visit and committed by Dec. 19, enrolling in January, fewer than 30 days after his offer.

Coming out of Temple High School in Bell County, York started all 13 games as a freshman, earning Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors. He showed a level of control that was beyond his years, something that became a staple of his game going forward.

The path was laid out for York to be an impact player from there. He excelled as an all-around backer for the Aggies, making impacts in both the running game and passing game. In his college career, he recorded 229 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a pick, a forced fumble and seven passes defended.

His contributions as a versatile playmaker elevated as he developed in Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko’s system, where he played not just in the box but also in the slot and on the line of scrimmage. With 1,987 defensive snaps played and 39 starts, he is one of the most experienced players in the 2026 NFL draft.

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts after catching an interception in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

On the field, York makes his mark with his instincts and competitiveness. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in intangibles and hard work off the field; he recorded a career-high PFF coverage grade of 90.8 in 2025, exemplifying his effort to improve.

However, when it comes to his projection for the NFL, York’s frame cannot be ignored. York measured 5’11” at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, with 30” arms, both of which are in the bottom percentiles for the linebacker position. He also finished last among linebackers in the three-cone and short shuttle drills, raising concerns for his fit at the next level.

York’s projection for the NFL will be one to monitor, but he met with several teams at the NFL combine, proving the interest teams have in him. He will likely fall to a Day 3 pick behind mid-round linebacker prospects like Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas), Jake Golday (Cincinnati), Josiah Trotter (Missouri) and Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech).

Despite his physical concerns, York has proven he can play and overcome his limitations. He was a strong tackler despite his arm length and has shown a willingness to develop. York won’t turn 21 until right before training camp, and a linebacker coach may be willing to bet on York’s development as a weakside linebacker who can play in space and read offenses.

Taurean York’s NFL Draft Projection

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (LB29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Often, the line between edge rushers, outside linebackers and inside linebackers gets blended when projecting players to the next level. York is a true inside linebacker who should play the WILL position in the NFL. This defined role will not make him the most portable draft prospect, but he could fill a need for some teams.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema currently ranks York 10th at his position on his big board, ranking 121st overall among prospects. Similarly, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has him ranked 10th among off-ball linebackers, while Mike Renner of CBS Sports has him outside of his top 150 prospects.

York’s wide-ranging value makes his projection difficult, but he will likely not be a top-100 pick, making him a Day 3 option in the 2026 NFL draft. This could make him a fit for several teams, but he had one in mind that he discussed at the NFL combine.

“Detroit, for sure,” York said to the media. “[Lions head coach] Dan Campbell is a Texas A&M guy. Grit is their identity — that’s what the ‘G’ stands for at A&M in G.R.I.N.D. A lot of similarities in how the programs are run. I like the Lions a lot.”

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

York reportedly met with multiple teams, including the Lions, the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also met with Dallas at the Shrine Bowl in January.

Some other common fits for York also include the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, teams looking to improve in the middle of their defense. According to the NFL Mock Draft Database's Consensus Big Board, York ranks as the 11th linebacker and 136th prospect in the 2026 NFL draft.