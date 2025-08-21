All Aggies

Texas A&M CB Emerging as 'Shining Star' in Camp

After a rough first season in College Station, this Texas A&M Aggies cornerback is showing what he can do this offseason.

Jon Alfano

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown game at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown game at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Heading into the 2025 season, Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks is determined to prove that one subpar season doesn't define a player.

A former four-star recruit, Ricks transferred to A&M last offseason after a brief stint at Alabama. Unfortunately, he was thrust into the fire after the Aggies suffered injuries in the secondary, putting the spotlight on a player who logged just nine defensive snaps in 2023. Predictably, there were some growing pains, as Ricks gave up an SEC-most 613 yards when targeted, per Pro Football Focus.

It was a rough first season in College Station, plain and simple. However, Ricks' coaches still fully believe in him.

Jay Bateman Talks up Dezz Ricks as Camp Standout

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks
Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) congratulates wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

During Tuesday's media availability, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman singled out Ricks as a player who's stood out in a good way throughout fall camp.

"I think, unfairly, we asked him to play 650 snaps as a redshirt freshman at one of the more competitive, most challenging things that a young man can do, which is play press corner, field corner in the SEC," Bateman said. "I think he had a really good start to his career. Obviously, it drifted at the end (of last season). He knows that, I know that – we are reminded of that very frequently. 

"But I think he has really embraced this camp. I think he has been one of the shining stars of this camp, and I have a lot of faith and confidence in that kid."

Despite that, Bateman kept quiet on the starting cornerback competition. All-SEC corner Will Lee has a starting job on lock, but Ricks, Jayvon Thomas, nickel back Tyreek Chappell, and Georgia transfer Julio Humphrey are all competing to start opposite him.

"Will Lee has stepped on the gas," Bateman said. "He has left no doubt that he is improving every day. I think the other position is extremely competitive."

While Ricks' first season with the Aggies' was far from ideal, his confidence remains unshaken. If anything, it's extra motivation to go out and give it his all this year.

"It has pushed me a lot, but I would not say that is the main thing that pushed me," said Ricks on competing to remain a starter. "This is my third year of college, so I am pushed by the fact that I am trying to get out of here (to the NFL), if I am honestly speaking."

