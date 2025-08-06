Jay Bateman Praises Physical Growth from Texas A&M Defensive Back
Of all the Texas A&M transfers that found their way down to College Station before the 2024 season, one player that many might not have expected to break out for the team is cornerback Marcus Ratcliffe, who joined A&M from San Diego State.
But he broke out, and he broke out big time.
13 games played and three interceptions later, and he's one of the most feared pieces of the Texas A&M defense.
And Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman couldn't be happier to have the junior on his side.
Bateman Highlighted Ratcliffe's Improvements On-Field and Physically
As if Marcus Ratcliffe didn't play like he was worth a million bucks last season, now he even looks like it this time around, according to Bateman.
"You look at him physically and it's like, wow, you know, he's big, man," said Bateman to the media on Tuesday. "I think he's controlling his body better. I think he's faster. I think everything that you want a kid to improve upon, he has improved upon, and I think that it's going to allow him to do more in our defense. We've got some pretty cool things with him that we can do that are going to help us a lot."
Bateman also gave props to Tommy Moffitt, the Aggies' strength and conditioning coach for the physical improvements of Ratcliffe and the rest of the A&M defense over the offseason.
"The job that Tommy and that group have done with our kids has been really special, and I think Marcus is a great example of that," Bateman said. "He (Ratcliffe) came in from a lesser program, you know, a group of five programs and had a good first year."
Ratcliffe's three interceptions in the 2024 season were good enough for eighth in the SEC, and his 48 total tackles were the third most on the Maroon and White.
The junior also successfully defended three passes and forced a fumble as well against the Florida Gators, with his season high in tackles coming against the Texas Longhorns, with eight.
For his stellar first year in Aggieland, Ratcliffe was nominated for Defensive Newcomer of the Year at the team's award banquet, an award that was given to linebacker Scooby Williams, who was just as effective on defense, and with a torn meniscus through most of the season, no less.
Ratcliffe and the Aggies open 2025 on Aug. 30 in front of the home crowd at Kyle Field as they host the UTSA Roadrunners.