Texas A&M DB Dezz Ricks Confident He Can Take Major Step in 2025
Texas A&M cornerback Dezz Ricks had a rocky 2024 season, to say the least.
In his first full season of starting at the collegiate level after being in much of a backseat role during his short stint under Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ricks was somewhat vulnerable in Mike Elko's defensive scheme in 2024, allowing a lot of big plays and just never could hold some receivers under wraps at time.
That being said, he was also still able to prove that he was an asset to the team, recording 20 total tackles, defending two passes, and even snagging an interception against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
And according to the former Tide member, his best is still yet to come.
"I Think I Can Cover Any Guy in the Country"
In his media availability, when Ricks was asked about when his best play could be expected, and the cornerback gave a quick and confident answer, one that should be promising to the Aggie team.
"Oh, August 30th, until whenever we stop playing," Ricks said to the media. "I mean, technically, last year was somewhat my freshman year, it was kinda my first time playing. I think I've just improved on just understanding the game, I didn't know as much as I thought that I did, you know, I think that our coaches did a good job helping me learn. Like I said, August 30th through January, I'm excited to show everybody."
The former Alabama defensive back also talked on his personal growth and maturity, both on and off the field.
"I think that I've improved a lot, from the standpoint of mentally," Ricks said. "Not only growing on the field, but I think also maturing off the field has translated to the field, like just knowing the play calls and whatnot, and over the summer, working real stuff, like my feet, so I'm excited."
Ricks also delivered a bold statement on his defensive abilities when talking about his play carrying over from last year, saying that he believes, in fact, he knows that he is capable of locking anybody up.
"Last year, I think I was playing a lot on physical ability," Ricks said. "I think it's never been my ability to cover. I think I can cover any guy in the country. I know I can actually."
The cornerback also pinpointed the strength of the Aggies defensive backfield, given the already present chemistry between them all.
"The communication has been great, especially in the back end, having the back seven returning, you know, we've kinda got more chemistry, so I'm excited to see how we play this year," said Ricks. "The competition has been great, you know, I feel like we have a really solid corner room, and I think that's gonna be a real strong suit for our team this year."
We'll receive confirmation on that on the same night Ricks expects to show his best play, on August 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners to start 2025.