Texas A&M’s Ceiling Depends On One Position Group

Without a strong offensive line, how is the Texas A&M offense going to flow smoothly, especially going into a new year with a new offensive coordinator calling the plays? That is the question many Aggie fans are asking ahead of the 2026 season.

Plenty of eyes are intrigued by what this unit is going to do collectively because there is only one returning starter from the team that made the College Football Playoff.

Although it takes an army to build a village, meaning the ceiling will not depend solely on one position group, there will be plenty of reliance upfront to maintain strong leverage and communication compared to other position groups because constant pressure is going to be applied from opposing defenses, and the wall could quickly collapse.

With a wise head coach in Mike Elko who will have his troops ready to go in the trenches, there will be questions about what his crew on the offensive line will look like Week 1 and who the starters will be. One thing is for certain: he has retained and brought in the right fit for the program, and each one will be ready when their name is called.

Deeper Dive Into A&M’s O-Line

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) rushes the line past Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) and offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carrying the name of the Maroon Goons on will be what this fresh crew does as it embarks on the 2026-27 campaign with pride. Confidence and comfort are steadily growing every day these men hit the weight room, the film room, and the practice field.

Last year, A&M’s offensive line helped generate five straight games of 400+ total yards and paved the way for the ground game to have numerous 200+ yards rushing. Time of possession was also primarily due to the offensive line doing its job and not allowing many sacks, as it averaged only 1.17 sacks per game, which was 24th in the nation.

Yes, the Aggies did lose several pieces from last year’s team that were a major part of why quarterback Marcel Reed was able to operate the way he did in and out of the pocket. Still, the newbies have high aspirations to replicate that success that was on full display.

With only Mark Nabou Jr coming back for the Maroon and White, he holds a massive leadership role in ensuring that this core sticks together through thick and thin. There will be those highs and lows, but that is nearly impossible to avoid.

Joining A&M for their first season includes a large chunk of names that get a fair share of reps, such as Tyree Adams, Wilkin Formby, Trovon Baugh, Coen Echols, Blake Ivy, Lamont Rogers, and Ashton Funk.

What makes this group special is that it features high-profile athletes from all kinds of different places who are all going to be the heartbeat of this team. It was constructed and built to face the toughest stars in the conference and some of the most hostile environments.

There is a small learning curve for a majority of them to learn a new playbook, but what the coaching staff has done over the last couple of years to develop this room to get to the next level has been exceptional; that should leave less doubt and only raise the bar more.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.