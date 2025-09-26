Texas A&M Coach Has An Interesting Comparison For His Running Backs
Texas A&M running backs must perform well in their running game, as they are held to a high standard, much like a barber is when giving a client a haircut.
For Associate Head Coach (Offense) and Running Back Coach Trooper Taylor holds the five-headed monster to the same standard as he does his barber.
He expects good looks. Nothing less.
“The good thing, because of the depth, I can do business like the barber,” Taylor said. “What’s he say when you get out of the chair? Next. So, if they ain’t doing what they’re supposed to do, I don’t have to negotiate. It’s not a request.”
Where Is the Running Back Room At?
Taylor believes his running back room is where they need to be, based on what he’s seen during games and at practice, but he knows there is always room for improvement.
“I think if you watch the games, our pass pro has been really high level,” Taylor said. “They have done a very good job of picking up blitzes. Communicating with the O-line, and very seldom is there a mistake as far as a missed assignment on who we have.”
In the eyes of Trooper, the running back room appears to be all natural.
“I’ve got five guys that I feel real good about,” Taylor said.
Between Le’Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, Reuben Owens, EJ Smith, and Jamarion Morrow, the room has combined for 344 yards and five touchdowns.
“I think if people could hear the way they critique and coach each other, I don't have to say a lot,” Taylor said. “When they come to that sideline, they know the standard. I love hearing them critique themselves because they speak the same language. They understand the margin of error is very small before the next guy goes in, and so for them to first recognize that it was wrong and second, communicate to another kid in the room how to fix it, it makes you feel good as a coach.”
Le’Veon Moss
There is joy down deep in Taylor’s soul.
“Lev is a different breed,” Taylor said.
He’s seen the growth and maturity that Moss has undergone since joining the Aggies, and it brings him joy to see Moss back.
“I was here when he was doing the lifting and the rehabbing of the knee,” Taylor said.
The injury was relatable for both him and his daughter, who tore their ACL, so both of them have discussed the physical and mental sides of injuries.
“It’s a credit to the training room, our weight room, our nutritionist,” Taylor said. “So many people poured into him to get him back to that. He didn’t want to let any of them down. You see all the different times that he does different things, but it's really a thank you to the people that poured into him to get back as much as it was for himself because you really don’t know what you’re going to get when you come back from that.”