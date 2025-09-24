How The Bye Week Has Texas A&M Ready More Than Ever For SEC Play
After winning their highly-anticipated matchup on the road against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Texas A&M Aggies could not use that momentum, as they had their first bye week of the season following the game.
Rather than being able to carry that energy over into the first week of conference play, Mike Elko's squad had to regroup and prepare itself as it now kicks off SEC play against the Auburn Tigers.
Elko isn't worried about that, though, and believes the ability to let them refocus has them ready to take on their demanding SEC schedule and prepared to show that they are a top-10 team.
Mental Fortitude
As much as college football is a physical sport, demanding the players to be prepared for multiple months of the year to battle against some of the top athletes in the country, it is just as much, if not more, a mental game. Elko understands this, and if they aren't mentally prepared, it doesn't matter what their physical capabilities are.
Part of that process is ensuring that after a bye week, coming off the high of a road win in the final moments of the game, and then being ranked top-10 following that performance, but unable to play another game for two weeks, they don't become complacent in their situation.
"The challenge to our guys is to handle the psychology of success, and to continue to stay grounded," Elko told the media during his game week press conference. "Continue to keep working, continue to move forward, and continue to focus on the things we've got to focus on to become the best team we're capable of becoming."
For Elko's group, though, that isn't dependent on a bye week, or at least it shouldn't be. He believes that is a mentality that should be instilled in his players in the locker room before the season begins, something they should be harboring week to week, not just after finding success.
"The challenge is on them and us as a staff to continue to drive this thing," Elko continued while speaking to the media. "I think that's the challenge, and we had two weeks to accomplish that as opposed to one, and hopefully we're able to get that done."
Two weeks after their last game, they return home with a top-10 ranking, a mindset to continue doing their job, and a goal to continue being the best version of themselves. That begins with their first SEC game of the season.
The Aggies will host the Tigers, Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m. CT