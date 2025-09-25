5 Bold Predictions Ahead of Texas A&M vs. Auburn Tigers
In a heavy slate of college football games this weekend, No. 9 Texas A&M faces its first SEC opponent of the season against the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn is coming off a tough 24-17 loss to a ranked Oklahoma Sooners team with a painful no-call that the referees should’ve called. Meanwhile, A&M is coming off a monumental 41-40 win in South Bend, Indiana, against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Does momentum stick with the Aggies, or do the Tigers shift the national perspective and pull off a huge upset in College Station, Texas? Here are five bold predictions that might occur in front of the 12th Man.
Terry Bussey Has Breakout Game
Bussey has been a true asset to an Aggie team that lacks a few veteran Aggies in the offense and special teams rooms, who have been with the program for a long time. His presence sets a standard of expectations and discipline in the locker room under head coach Mike Elko.
Throughout his time in Aggieland, the sophomore from Timpson, Texas, has gathered 85 yards returning the ball and has been an enormous threat due to his footwork and speed. A huge return that got called back on a kickoff during the Notre Dame game proved that he’s got the eye coordination and ability to find the open gap.
In the air, Bussey also has seven receptions for 87 yards with a touchdown. Elko said earlier this week that the Auburn secondary is tough for Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, which should open the door for Bussey to emerge as a surprise star. Expect Bussey to receive a ton of targets due to great coverage.
Auburn Defense Forces Turnovers
The Tigers are scary on the defensive line and have an extremely dangerous secondary. They are going to confuse Aggie quarterback Marcel Reed and throw some looks that will startle Reed.
Over the four games Auburn has played, the defense has recorded 12 sacks, one interception, and three recovered fumbles. Linebacker Xavier Atkins and defensive end Keyron Crawford have contributed significant time in both of those departments and give the A&M offensive line some issues.
The turnover margin might determine who wins this game. Who takes care of the ball more?
Cashius Howell Gets Two Sacks
The last time A&M played at Kyle Field, a surprising outcome occurred on the defensive side of the ball. Howell had a crazy outing, one that he will never forget, against Utah State. In that game, Howell recorded three straight sacks, which was the first time a collegiate football player recorded three consecutive sacks since 2015. It was also the first time since 2023 that an A&M player had three sacks when Edgerrin Cooper did it.
The Kansas City native has been a huge presence when he’s on the field. This season, Howell has had eight total tackles with seven solo tackles. A season prior, Howell had 40 total tackles with 26 solo tackles.
Auburn faces a tall task with all of the high-profile faces on A&M’s defense, with the offensive line giving up 15 sacks already. Watch out for Howell.
Jackson Arnold Tears Apart A&M Secondary
Currently, A&M’s defense ranks No. 66 in total defense. In his weekly press conference, Elko discussed how his defense is still working on finding its identity, with the first conference game approaching.
The Aggie defense has allowed 1052 total yards and 5.16 yards per play. Additionally, the defense has struggled, allowing an average of 350.7 yards per game and conceding 10 offensive touchdowns. Dezz Ricks, Marcus Ratcliffe, Will Lee III, Dalton Brooks, and Tyreek Chappell face off against WRs Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton and Horatio Fields.
Arnold is completing nearly 69.0 percent of his passes, recording 721 yards in the air. He is fighting for Auburn's playoff chances. Don’t be surprised when Arnold lets the ball fly and potentially exposes A&M’s coverage.
Marcel Reed Has Another Phenomenal Ending
It’s been a while since A&M has had a tremendous finish to a game like the one against Notre Dame. A few that come to mind are the 74-72 overtime win vs LSU and the 41-38 victory over Alabama. Does Reed’s success carry over into Saturday?
It should.
Reed has too many tools in his toolbox not to be able to disperse the ball and pull out a challenging and physical game. With the four-headed running back room and the dynamic receivers on his side, along with the “Maroon Goons” who don’t get enough credit, Reed has no excuses for not winning.
The Nashville, Tennessee, product, who has thrown for 869 yards with nine touchdowns, has a fantastic finish against a feisty defense that’s hungry for a win after failing to secure last week’s game. Scoring when A&M is in the red zone plays a role for Reed in finding a way to show how Collin Klein’s scheme is perfect in critical situations. Reed’s dual threat, mobility, and accuracy are too much for Auburn.