Texas A&M vs. Florida Gators: Way-Too-Early Week 7 Preview
When the Texas A&M Aggies welcome the Florida Gators to Kyle Field in Week 6 of the upcoming season, it will be just the eighth time that the two programs have met head-to-head. That is despite the Aggies and Gators having spent the past 13 years in the SEC.
It will be the second time in two seasons that the Aggies and Gators have faced each other, and the fifth time since Texas A&M joined the conference. With a 4-3 record versus Florida all-time, Texas A&M will look to earn another win against a Florida program that is trying to get back into contention for the SEC.
The same could said of the Aggies. In many ways, these programs have been similar over the past decade. More "good" years than bad, but no "great" as of late. Neither has made the College Football Playoff since its inception and now they head into 2025 fresh off 8-5 seasons. There is hope both can make the field.
Matchup of SEC Dark Horses?
If preseason predictions have been anything to go by, then this very well could be a resume-defining game.
For the Aggies, Florida very well could be their second-ranked opponent of the season. That is assuming that Notre Dame is ranked come Week 3. Meanwhile, for Florida, it could be their third. The Gators face both LSU and Miami on the road, before welcoming Texas at home in The Swamp the week before they play the Aggies.
That is certainly quite the four-game stretch for Florida, which is why if they live up to the expectations of being a potential playoff dark horse the game in College Station could be all the more important.
Last season when the two met in the Swamp, it was the Aggies who pulled out the 33-20 win. Then-freshman quarterback Marcel Reed got the start for Texas A&M as Conner Weigman was out due to injury. Meanwhile, on Florida's side, now starter DJ Lagway came off the bench as he was playing behind Graham Mertz.
Reed completed 12 of his 17 passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 83 yards and another score. Lagway on the other hand completed six of his 13 passes for 54 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Both will meet again a year later and while they both made starts last season, they will still be considered young signal-callers. Lagway started in seven games last season for Florida, while Reed started in eight for the Aggies.
Their matchup relatively early in the season will make for what on paper looks to be a marquee matchup.
Kickoff inside Kyle Field is currently yet to be determined. If both teams make it to Week 6 ranked, then the Aggies could very well welcome the Gators to College Station for a night game.
Series Overview
All-Time Series: Texas A&M, 4-3
First Matchup: 1962 - Florida won 42-6
Last Texas A&M Win: Sept. 14, 2024 - Texas A&M 33-20
Last Florida Win: Nov. 5, 2022 - Florida 41-24
Largest Texas A&M Margin of Victory: 1977 - 37-14
Largest Florida Margin of Victory: 1962 - 42-6
Longest Texas A&M Win Streak: 2
Longest Florida Win Streak: 1