Multiple Texas A&M Players Crack PFF's Top 50 College Football Players List
The 2025 college football season will be upon us in just two months' time, and speculations have been buzzing around the sport since Ohio State defeated Notre Dame in the national championship in mid-January.
And needless to say, college football is returning quite a bit of star power for 2025, and new stars are looking to make names for themselves, whether it's a freshman in their first year or a veteran at a new school.
With all of the previews ramping up for the season, Pro Football Focus (PFF) has officially published their top 50 college football players going into the 2025 season, including new players and returning players.
One Aggie from Each Side of the Ball Made the List
Luckily enough for the Maroon and White, the PFF have listed two Aggies on the top 50 list, an offensive and a defensive player.
At number 16 on the list, we have offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams, who was part of the brick wall that made up the A&M front lines that allowed Le'Veon Moss and the rest of the Aggie run game to go over 2,500 yards on the ground in 2024.
Transferring over from Kansas, the former Jayhawk has been rated highly by the PFF, which included him holding the second-highest PFF overall grade amongst Power Four conference guards.
The other Aggie sits at number 29 on the list, linebacker Taurean York.
Since he first took the field in College Station, York has proven time and time again that his three-star recruiting defined him in college.
In 2023 and 2024 combined, the linebacker has shown that he is one of the most prolific tacklers in the country, racking up 156 total tackles, with 18 of them going for negative yardage to go along with 5.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.
And the now 20-year-old Temple, TX native has been named as one of three Aggie team captains for the year, fully prepared to continue his leadership of the Aggie linebacking corps.
Here is the top 10 players of the PFF Top 50:
1) Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver, Ohio State
2) Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State
3) Peter Woods, defensive tackle, Clemson
4) Jeremiyah Love, running back, Notre Dame
5) Spencer Fano, offensive tackle, Utah
6) Leonard Moore, cornerback, Notre Dame
7) Cade Klubnik, quarterback, Clemson
8) Collin Simmons, edge rusher, Texas
9) Dylan Stewart, edge rusher, South Carolina
10) T.J. Parker, edge rusher, Clemson