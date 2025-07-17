Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Shuts Down Shemar Stewart Rumors
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is making clear: Shemar Stewart won't be playing college football with the Aggies next season.
During SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Thursday, Elko shut down any speculation surrounding the former Texas A&M defensive end returning to the roster as he remains unsigned with the Cincinnati Bengals after being a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Elko confirmed on SportsCenter that Stewart has been in College Station working out but is doing so to get prepared for his rookie season with the Bengals, assuming he signs.
“Shemar Stewart is back with us, working out, getting ready to go to Cincinnati to play in the NFL. It’s amazing what can get created on social media these days. .... There's no intentions of Shemar to play for the Aggies this year. But Shemar has been around. He's very comfortable in our program. Really likes what we do training wise. He's been training, getting ready for his season this year with the Bengals. We wish him the best."
The Bengals took Stewart with the 17th overall pick in April's draft but he's currently the only first-round pick yet to sign his deal after the Denver Broncos signed former Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron on Wednesday.
Stewart chose to sit out of rookie and mandatory minicamp, telling Cincinnati reporters that he's fully confident in his decision to do so as the contract dispute continues.
"I'm 100 percent right. I'm not asking for nothing y'all have never done before," Stewart said. "But in y'all case, y'all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games. ... I can’t say what I really want to say, but it’s their contract. They can do what they want with it."
Stewart spent three seasons at Texas A&M where he played in 37 career games while tallying 65 total tackles (11 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. He scored on a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Texas A&M's 51-10 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the 2023 season.
The Bengals will begin the preseason on Aug. 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles. As things stand, it's seems likely that Stewart could remain unsigned at that point barring a quick agreement by both parties.
As for Texas A&M, the regular season begins at Kyle Field on Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.