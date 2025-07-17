All Aggies

Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Shuts Down Shemar Stewart Rumors

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is ending any speculation about Shemar Stewart spurning the Cincinnati Bengals to return to College Station next season.

Zach Dimmitt

The Cincinnati Bengals practice in the off season on Tuesday May 20, 2025. Bengals 2025 draft pick Shemar Stewart (97).
The Cincinnati Bengals practice in the off season on Tuesday May 20, 2025. Bengals 2025 draft pick Shemar Stewart (97). / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is making clear: Shemar Stewart won't be playing college football with the Aggies next season.

During SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Thursday, Elko shut down any speculation surrounding the former Texas A&M defensive end returning to the roster as he remains unsigned with the Cincinnati Bengals after being a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Elko confirmed on SportsCenter that Stewart has been in College Station working out but is doing so to get prepared for his rookie season with the Bengals, assuming he signs.

Shemar Stewart Won't Return to Texas A&M, Per Mike Elko

“Shemar Stewart is back with us, working out, getting ready to go to Cincinnati to play in the NFL. It’s amazing what can get created on social media these days. .... There's no intentions of Shemar to play for the Aggies this year. But Shemar has been around. He's very comfortable in our program. Really likes what we do training wise. He's been training, getting ready for his season this year with the Bengals. We wish him the best."

The Bengals took Stewart with the 17th overall pick in April's draft but he's currently the only first-round pick yet to sign his deal after the Denver Broncos signed former Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron on Wednesday.

Stewart chose to sit out of rookie and mandatory minicamp, telling Cincinnati reporters that he's fully confident in his decision to do so as the contract dispute continues.

"I'm 100 percent right. I'm not asking for nothing y'all have never done before," Stewart said. "But in y'all case, y'all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games. ... I can’t say what I really want to say, but it’s their contract. They can do what they want with it."

Stewart spent three seasons at Texas A&M where he played in 37 career games while tallying 65 total tackles (11 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. He scored on a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Texas A&M's 51-10 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the 2023 season.

The Bengals will begin the preseason on Aug. 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles. As things stand, it's seems likely that Stewart could remain unsigned at that point barring a quick agreement by both parties.

As for Texas A&M, the regular season begins at Kyle Field on Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football