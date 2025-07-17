Texas A&M Defensive Lineman Officially Signs with Chicago Bears
Here's a headline you haven't seen many times since the NFL draft back in April: a second-round pick has officially signed their NFL contract.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner, who was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round with the 62nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract with the team Thursday morning, according to Ian Rapoport on X.
The Aggie lineman is only the third of the 32 second-round picks to sign the dotted line, hopefully spelling an end to the massive holdouts that are occurring in many rookies throughout the league.
Turner Will Add a Jolt to a Struggling Bears Defense
2024 was not the best of times for "Da Bears."
Even after drafting former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, there was really no difference for the team on the field in 2024, as the team finished 5-12, and was the only team in the NFC North to not make the playoffs.
The team allowed more rushing and passing yards to their opposition than they gathered themselves, finishing in the bottom six teams in the league in terms of yards allowed by defense.
Thankfully, that's where Turner comes in, tallying 115 total tackles, 10 sacks, and forcing three fumbles during his four years in College Station.
He joins a defense that still has some star power in strong safety Kevin Byard and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who were two of the Bears' leaders in total tackles last year.
Turner broke out during his junior year in 2023 at College Station, tallying 33 total tackles, 10.5 of those going for negative yardage, and six sacks while also forcing two fumbles.
For his efforts in the season, he was named to the All-SEC second team and was also named to the 2021 All-SEC Freshman team after totaling 14 tackles, two for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Turner's scouting report on The Bleacher Report lists his speed and quickness off the ball, his swim moves, and overall pass-rush motor as positives, all sure to give the Bears the assistance on defense they need to finally find themselves back in the playoffs.
While Turner is primed and ready to start his NFL career, his Aggie counterpart and name sharer, Shemar Stewart, is still on holdout with the Cincinnati Bengals and is now the only unsigned first-round draft pick in the NFL as this article is written.