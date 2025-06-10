Shemar Stewart Calls Out Cincinnati Bengals Amid Contract Dispute
Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart continues to make headlines as he watches from the sidelines at the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday.
Stewart, who the Bengals selected at No. 17 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft after playing for the Texas A&M Aggies, has yet to participate in any on-field offseason activities with the team as he continues to hold out while awaiting the signing of his contract. He's one of five first-round picks that are still unsigned.
Stewart had some strong words for the Bengals while meeting with reporters Tuesday, saying that he's "100 percent right" in his decision and that the front office's focus is in the wrong place.
"I'm 100 percent right. I'm not asking for nothing y'all have never done before," Stewart said. "But in y'all case, y'all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games. ... I can’t say what I really want to say, but it’s their contract. They can do what they want with it."
There's many fans that do not agree with Stewart's approach, but he would have millions of dollars on the line if he were to suffer a serious injury and potentially force the Bengals to negotiate different terms. According to NFL.com, teams are looking to "set a new precedent" in rookie contract negotiations that could allow front offices to avoid having to guarantee money to on a four-year deal for a rookie that might not pan out.
Despite the contract drama, Stewart made it clear how important he feels offseason preparation is. While noting that he played in the physical SEC, Stewart said "nothing compares" to the NFL.
"It's very important," Stewart said. "You gotta get your body somewhat prepared to play football, especially me coming from college. The NFL is a way physical game, even though I played in the SEC, which is very physical. Nothing compares to actually playing in the NFL. I thought I'd be on the field by now."
As an Aggie, Stewart played in 37 career games while tallying 65 total tackles (11 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. He even got into the end zone on a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Texas A&M' 51-10 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the 2023 season.