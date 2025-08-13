4-Star Texas A&M Commit KJ Edwards Sets Visits to Two Rival Programs
Carthage High School running back KJ Edwards has given the Texas A&M Aggies his official commitment, joining fellow halfback Jonathan Hatton Jr., but it seems that the four-star back is still keeping his options open, and the teams he still has in mind might not rub A&M fans the right way.
According to Aggies Today, Edwards is slated to pay visits to the LSU Tigers and the Texas Longhorns during the fall of 2025, who just so happen to be the Aggies' two biggest rivals on the current SEC slate.
Edwards committed to the Aggies over the Tigers and Longhorns, while he also thought about the Alabama Crimson Tide, this past June, the 17th A&M commit from the 2026 class.
Edwards Is One of the Top Running Back Options in His Class
According to the 247 Sports rankings, Edwards in the 38th-ranked player in the 2026 class, the second-best running, and third-best from the state of Texas.
During his freshman year with the Bulldogs in 2022, Edwards carried the ball 47 times for 535 yards and seven touchdowns, getting the attention of many Texas high school football analysts.
His sophomore year in 2023 was a gradual step up from his freshman effort, with Edwards proving he was there to stay with 169 carries for 1,706 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns, including 18 catches for 170 yards through the air.
2024 saw Edwards record more yards on less carries, with 142 totes leading to 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns, with 30 receptions and 383 yards with three receiving touchdowns in the passing game, further exemplifying his presence as a dual-threat back.
247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks made note of Edwards' abilities, specifically how he's able to gain leverage and also praised his vision.
"One of the nation's top backs and among the very best in a loaded TXHSFB 2026 RB class," Brooks wrote in his scouting report. "Excels as a cut-and-go slasher with agility in the hole to make a man miss and hit the second level unencumbered. Slippery strong with a low center of gravity that fosters a positive pad level. Not bounce-happy, but particularly dangerous when bouncing because of a sudden lateral burst to gain angle leverage. Finishes runs above his weight. Advanced vision. Knows how to stay patient for blockers."
With Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels both entering their senior season in College Station, the addition of Edwards alongside Rueben Owens II could still prove the Maroon and White as a team with a dangerous run game.
That is, of course, if Edwards sticks to his commitment.