Texas A&M Continues Rise Up 2026 Recruiting Rankings
As the 2025 football season continues to approach, Texas A&M currently ranks No. 3 in On3's 2026 recruitment class rankings after securing top prospects. The Aggies fall behind the USC Trojans and the Georgia Bulldogs, but Texas A&M remains one of the top schools that attracts talented high school athletes.
The Aggies have been crushing the offseason as they have officially gained 24 players from the class of 2026, including four three-stars, 18 four-stars and one five-star.
Mike Elko and his staff have added some key athletes to his future roster, and more could be on the way.
Top Picks and Where They Came From
The Aggies have recruited many top prospects in the class of 2026, including Brandon Arrington, Tristian Givens and Bryce Perry-Wright among many others who are certain to make a positive impact on the Texas A&M football program.
Brandon Arrington, ATH
Arrington, the five-star recruit from Spring Valley, California committed to Texas A&M on June 19, choosing the Aggies over Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas. With over 44 Division I offers, Arrington decided to bank on Elko and the 12th Man.
As a dual athlete, Arrington ranked as the No. 1 overall athlete in the nation as he is one of the top-sprinters in the country as well as a dynamic football player. As a junior in high school, Arrington was a two-way player, taking reps at both wide reciever and cornerback, truly being a team player and doing what is needed of him.
Tristian Givens, DE
As a defensive edge, Givens ranked as the No. 3 edge in the country as well as the fourth best recruit out of the state of Georgia. A key reason choosing A&M for Givens was the fact that the Aggies are currently without any defensive edges with two committed.
Like Arrington, Givens was also a two-way player in high school, finishing the year with 29 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. As a sophomore he played primarily on offense before switching over to defense in the early weeks, before getting officially shutting down his recruitment for the Aggies on June 21.
Bryce Perry-Wright, DL
The Aggies' most recent recruit, Perry-Wright committed to Texas A&M on July 5 as a five-star recruit, adding talent to an already impressive 2026 roster. He ranks as the overall No. 2 defensive line player in the country, which drew Texas A&M's staff chasing after him.
Perry-Wright chose the Aggies over other top contenders such as Texas, Clemson and Miami, heading to Aggieland in 2026 hoping to join a very successful Texas A&M team.