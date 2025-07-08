Texas A&M Selects Three Players for 2025 SEC Media Days
With a little over 50 days until the 2025 college football officially gets underway, it is time to enter the media days portion of the offseason.
The SEC will be hosting its official Media Days from July 14–17 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.
The event serves as the unofficial kickoff to the college football season where all 16 SEC programs will send their head coach and three select players to address the media and stir excitement for the upcoming season.
Which Aggies Are Representing This Year?
For the Texas A&M Aggies, head coach Mike Elko will be joined by senior defensive back Will Lee III, graduate right guard Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, and junior linebacker Taurean York. Coincidentally, Reed-Adams and York are serving as two of the three captains for A&M heading into the 2025 season.
These three players will be in charge of leading their respective unit and rightly so. The three of them have seen plenty of college football, racking up over 90 starts between the trio.
York, a second year captain, will anchor a linebacker unit that is returning senior Scooby Williams in what should be one of the best linebacker duos in the SEC.
Recently named a preseason First-Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, York’s performance will dictate how far the team goes this year.
On the back end, Lee “The Blanket” will look to elevate a secondary that struggled last fall, especially in November, when A&M lost three of its final four regular-season games, finishing with another infamous 8–4 record.
The low point came in the Las Vegas Bowl in a 35-31 loss against USC, where the Aggies surrendered 295 passing yards and four touchdowns, including a game-winning drive in the final minute.
Lee III will be expected to lead a revamped defensive back unit with a chip on its shoulder.
On the offensive side, Reed-Adams returns as a key figure on an experienced offensive line that brings back all five starters. This group is expected to be in the mix for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s best offensive line.
According to Pro Football Focus, Reed-Adams allowed just one sack and eight pressures across 361 pass-blocking snaps last season.
With Media Days right around the corner, all eyes will be on what York, Lee III, and Reed-Adams have to say regarding the 2025 A&M team.
One thing is for sure, if Texas A&M is going to make a run this season, it starts with these three leaders.