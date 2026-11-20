The Texas A&M Aggies load the bus and head to Norman for their first meeting with the Oklahoma Sooners since the 2013 Cotton Bowl, with the Aggies desperate to taste victory in their final road trip of the season.

Winless away from Kyle Field in the 2026 campaign, the Aggies need to score a victory in this upcoming matchup as well as their season finale next Friday against the Texas Longhorns to even stay alive for a bowl game, currently sitting at 4-6 on the year.

As the opening kick draws nearer, however, the opportunity grows larger for the Aggies to pull off the upset in Norman, especially when you look at Oklahoma's injury report.

How Texas A&M Should Treat Oklahoma's Injury Report

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the matchup, six players were listed as out for Oklahoma, and four additional players were listed as questionable, pitting a struggling Texas A&M program against a vulnerable Oklahoma team.

With that in mind, here is what A&M can do in between the sidelines to finally add another tally in the win column.

Attack Oklahoma's Depth on the Offensive Line

With starting linemen Gunnar Allen and Fred Hinton out, the depth that the Sooners have on the front lines is compromised at this point in time.

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The pass rush for the Aggies has been solid, and when combatting a quarterback like John Mateer, that is a must-have.

That being said, the opportunity for the A&M defensive front isn't to blitz every play of the game, it's to make the replacements on the Sooners' offensive line diagnose pressures and execute adjustments to the protection.

Test Oklahoma's Depth at Linebacker

Taylor Heim also being on the shelf does not do the Sooners any favors, and that should put a smile on the face of the Texas A&M running backs.

While Rueben Owens, KJ Edwards, and Jamarion Morrow thrash them with inside-zone and gap-scheme runs, the rest of the offense could choose to go heavy on the option plays and play-action on the successful early-down runs.

With this, A&M would challenge the Sooners' remaining second-level defenders to play decisively and avoid allowing them to comfortably flow to the ball.

Keep them guessing, to say the least.

That will still be a challenge for the Maroon and White, as the Sooners have secured wins over ranked SEC teams their past two games, and now they themselves are ranked No. 22, while the Aggies haven't defeated a ranked opponent since defeating Missouri in Columbia last year.

Though, to be fair, Mizzou was also ranked number 22 at that point, so do with that information as you wish.

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