Trev Alberts is leaving Texas A&M for Michigan, but there's little reason to believe the Aggies' football budget is headed north with him.

Mike Elko made that clear Wednesday as the program prepares for an offseason that could involve considerable roster changes. Recruiting doesn't stop when an administrator changes jobs, and Elko doesn't expect the search for Alberts' successor to interrupt the plans already underway.

“I think, if we're being honest, a lot of those decisions have already been made,” Elko said during the SEC coaches teleconference. He explained that financial planning involves more than the athletic director, pointing to university president Susan Ballabina's role in the process. Elko said he had “no concern about our ability to continue to function.”

That reassurance doesn't mean his next boss will have nothing left to decide.

Texas A&M's Money Isn't Going Anywhere

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts watches as head coach Bucky McMillan talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M has invested too much in football for its spending plans to revolve around one person's employment.

In September, The Athletic estimated that the Aggies had $45 million to $50 million available to assemble their 2026 roster, the country's fifth-largest estimated budget. Those figures are estimates, but they show the scale of the university's commitment. Elko's six-year, $69 million extension provides another example.

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The planning process has some continuity written into Elko's contract. According to a copy obtained by KBTX, he and the university negotiate name, image and likeness (NIL) and revenue-sharing budgets twice annually, with the university able to set the amounts if the parties have not reached an agreement by June 30. None of that tells us how much has already been committed for 2027 or what new spending might need approval. It does, however, help explain why Elko believes the program can function through the transition.

The Return on Investment is Paramount

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; A view of the CFP logo on a touchdown pylon during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The harder question is whether all that money will produce better football.

The Aggies are 4-6 after last year's College Football Playoff appearance, and the roster hasn't performed like one of the nation's most expensive. Elko acknowledged Monday that this year's transfer additions “haven't had quite the same level of success,” a problem the staff must confront before rebuilding for 2027. Saturday's 22-7 loss to Tennessee left Texas A&M needing wins over Oklahoma and Texas just to reach a bowl game.

“You don't ever stop trying to look for solutions,” Elko said Monday.

Those solutions will require more than another large roster budget. Alberts' departure doesn't mean the university is about to stop investing in football, but the next athletic director inherits the responsibility of overseeing how that money is used.

Texas A&M has shown how much it's willing to invest in winning. The question is whether it can turn that investment into more Saturdays worth celebrating.

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