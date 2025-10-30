Texas A&M Could See Return of Two Key Starters After Bye Week
In the face of adversity, Texas A&M football has answered the call to action. No matter the circumstances through their five-game Southeastern Conference stretch, the Aggies have remained unphased in their conquest over their competition.
However, that is not to say the past eight games haven't taken a toll on A&M, as key players on both sides of the ball have gone down to injury. Workhorse running back Le'Veon Moss has not seen the field since the Aggies' win over Florida, while starting safety Bryce Anderson has suited up, but not played since a gruesome collision against Notre Dame.
Nevertheless, A&M has continued to find the missing ingredient to take home victories and successfully defend its home turf, but with a bye week coming, there may be a glimmer of hope that these to stars could return against Missouri.
Well-Deserved Rest
As all SEC coaches know, wins in this league are far from easy to come by. Every week is a battle, and when there's time to rest, it's best to make sure it earned on the field of play. The Aggies have done just that and more, winning at dreaded Tiger Stadium in blowout fashion after a surplus of conference victories.
Now in a bye week, A&M can hope that an extra week of "time off" can get the pair of Moss and Anderson ready to go against the Tigers, of Missouri, that is. The former adds to tremendous depth of the Aggies running back room, while the latter has been one of the Maroon and White's most physical safeties since he became a starter.
Moss is responsible for six touchdowns on the ground through six games of work, and will be eager to come back with a vengeance after sitting out the back end of last season with a knee injury sustained at South Carolina.
Speaking of the Gamecocks, if Moss is unable to take snaps in Columbia, Missouri, perhaps he will be ready to take down the visitors from Columbia, South Carolina on Nov. 8. Anderson, on the other hand, will have a better chance at getting time on the field since he cleared protocol nearly a month ago.
Luckily for the Aggies, there's no need to rush the two parties into the fray just yet, as their health long-term will be paramount should head coach Mike Elko's squad continue its advance through the SEC and the College Football Playoff.