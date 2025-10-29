How Texas A&M Offensive Line Has Exceeded Expectations
With the Texas A&M Aggies being 8-0 for the first time since 1992, it is certain that all parts of the team are playing well both offensively and defensively. However, a very overlooked position on this No. 3 ranked team is the offensive line, who has been near perfect as Marcel Reed has only been sacked six times on the season.
In five out of eight games this season, the veteran offensive line have allowed zero sacks, including the last three Southeastern Conference games against Florida, Arkansas and LSU.
With such a powerful offensive line, they have their sights set on the Joe Moore Award, which is awarded to the most dominant offensive line in the country
Offensive Line From Coach Klein's Eyes
"Well I think first of all, just their mentality and approach from the get go has been outstanding," offensive coordinator Collin Klein said. "I mean they come to work everyday, they're prepared, they have great energy."
With nearly all of the offensive line returning from last season, it is rare, yet it provides for a group of players who fully understand and trust one another. With two captains, Trey Zuhn and Ar'Maj Reed-Adams being on the offensive line, they are two great leaders to lead this unit to continue playing great football.
"You know obviously two of our captains are out of that unit and do a great job," Klein said. "... We're able to put a very very big run game package on the field every week, right? And you can't do that if they're not very very intelligent football players, they work at it and they are prepared in this league with all of the different things we have to face."
A big victory for the Aggies this season has been implementing the running back room that is stacked deep with Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens II, Amari Daniels, EJ Smith and Jamarion Morrow. With the help of putting up excellent blocks, it allows holes in the field to open up for these players to accelerate through and pick up vital yards.
"The way they attack that has allowed us to put a lot of different, a lot of pressure on people in the run game," Klein said. "And then you know the way they've pass protected and battled against some of the rushers in this league, like it's been really good."
With the Aggies heading into the bye week before taking on Mizzou in Columbia, Missouri, the offensive line will get some much needed rest after posting an excellent season thus far.