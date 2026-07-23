Texas A&M linebacker Daymion Sanford isn't shying away from reporters at SEC Media Day, nor from the stakes surrounding the Aggies' annual clash with Texas.

As anticipation builds for another chapter in the Lone Star Showdown, Sanford made it clear he views the rivalry game as more than just an opportunity to claim state bragging rights.

When the Aggies face the Longhorns in Week 12 of the regular season at Kyle Field, it'll be another opportunity for the 12th Man to pay homage to its heritage and the importance of the rivalry, as well as take back the trophy from Texas' 16-year possession.

However, with a bigger postseason window and a 9-conference game schedule, the implications of a win or loss could be the difference-maker for a playoff berth and an SEC title.

Texas A&M enters the season with expectations of contending in the SEC under head coach Mike Elko. After flashes of elite play in 2025, the Aggies are looking to take another step forward against a conference loaded with national championship contenders. A victory over Texas could prove critical in the race for one of the two spots in the SEC Championship Game.

Daymion Sanford Sets the Tone for Texas Duel

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That's kind of a game that's like a must-win game," said Sanford, "you know, get us in the SEC Championship." Sanford makes it clear that by the time Texas A&M reaches Texas on the schedule, the showdown will mean so much more than a rivalry trophy, as the teams in play are expected to contend for both the SEC Championship and the National Championship.

The renewed Lone Star Showdown has quickly become one of the most anticipated games on the college football calendar. After decades as annual rivals in the Southwest Conference and later the Big 12, the series was revived when Texas joined the SEC. Now, every meeting is way more impactful to conference and national standings than it ever was.

One can imagine just how much buzz of important games like these circulates the internet and reaches the players themselves. Sanford explains that his team has internalized everything the fans have said, saying, "We hear it all the time; it just happened to be technical. Last game of the season... It's a game we have to win to get to the SEC Championship"

The Aggies will lean on experienced leaders like Sanford as they navigate an even more demanding SEC schedule. As one of the primary voices on the defensive side of the ball, Sanford is helping establish the mindset Texas A&M hopes will define its 2026 season: every game matters, but some carry even greater consequences.

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