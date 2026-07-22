Texas A&M LB Daymion Sanford Opens Up For the First Time Since His Brutal Injury

The Texas A&M Aggies' defense for the upcoming 2026 season took a hefty blow during the annual Maroon vs. White spring football game when linebacker Daymion Sanford was slow to get up and had to be carted off the field in an air splint after suffering a leg injury.

It was later revealed that Sanford had injured his fibula and would likely miss the beginning of the 2026 campaign, which is definitely not news that Mike Elko or the 12th Man wanted to hear over the offseason.

But Sanford isn't letting the gruesome injury hold back any of his potential for the upcoming season, especially after being named a captain for the first time.

"Best Training Staff in the Country"

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his availability at the SEC Media Days in Tampa, Sanford gave details of his recovery process since the injury occurred, which included working with the A&M training staff, whom he dubbed the best in the nation.

"I've been coming along good, I've been working with the training staff, and we got the best training staff and doctors in the country, so they've been doing a lot with me," said the linebacker. "It (the injury) wasn't as bad as I thought it was. The biggest question was whether or not I was going to be out for the season, but once the doctor said that it wasn't going to be that long, I was just looking forward to getting back to work."

When asked when he expected to be playing again, the defender gave an optimistic answer of "soon," while saying that he was able to put pressure on the injured leg and that his recovery had been going as planned.

And after being named one of the A&M team captains for the 2026 season, he gave his props to the very same man he'll be taking the reins from this season.

"I learned a lot from Taurean York last year, you know, he was a great leader," Sanford said. "It's going to be hard to replace that, but he taught me a lot about preparation for the games, how to lead the team, how to represent the team, and to be the standard since he was the standard last year."

Obviously, being a leader, especially as York was for the team during his tenure, is not an easy job as a player on the sidelines, but it hasn't stopped Sanford from fulfilling his role.

"In the beginning, I was more of a lead-by-example, showing them what it meant to be consistent in work," said the linebacker. "Gradually, I've worked towards being a more vocal leader just by pushing people in the weight room, pushing people on the field."

Texas A&M opens up its 2026 season on September 5 with a hosting of the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field.

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