Texas A&M Football Legends Johnny Manziel And Mike Evans Relive Alabama Victory
Texas A&M Aggies fans everywhere remember where they were on Nov. 10, 2012, when the 15th-ranked Aggies hosted top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the prime of the Nick Saban dynasty.
It was living proof that the Aggies, in their first year in the SEC, could compete within the top conference. The duo of Johnny Manziel and Mike Evans struck fear into their opponents, combining for 1,105 yards that season.
In a new podcast hosted by Johnny Manziel, he invited his favorite target on, and the duo talked about that ill-fated day, where the stars aligned, and the Aggies program struck for crimson red.
Confidence In Their Abilities
It's no secret that Manziel carried himself with a ton of charisma on the gridiron, and rightfully so, putting up one of the best freshman quarterback performances in college football history en route to a Heisman award.
Mike Evans was also already highly regarded as one of the best pass catchers in the country. With his size and speed, he was a nightmare matchup for secondaries, and Manziel made him feel it, connecting for over 80 receptions in 2012.
Coming into the early November matchup, the atmosphere was palpable. The hype machine had broken down, and Aggies fans knew this could be a program-defining game in their newly arrived conference. The players knew it, too.
"I was excited, I remember specifically how confident we were as a team."
And they had every reason to be confident. Despite two losses before the matchup, both to top-25 ranked Florida and LSU, the offense led by Manziel was averaging 44.6 points per game, while only allowing 21.
The players weren't the only ones confident in their team; offensive coordinator Kliff Kinsbury was also hyping his team up
"I remember Kingsbury showing A.J. McCarron crying after beating LSU, saying, 'What are they crying for, they have to play Texas A&M next week'".
Executing When It Mattered
Manziel talked about the three-play sequence that won the game for the Aggies, including a 42-yard pass connection on a wheel route to Ryan Swopes, that Manziel called:
"The best throw of my life"
It set the Aggies up for a 24-yard touchdown pass to Malcome Kennedy, but a failed two-point conversion made it 29-17.
The Crimson Tide would respond, though, scoring on the ensuing possession to make it 29-24. After an Aggies punt, Nick Saban's squad would take over with a chance to win the game. Enter the Aggies' defense.
On a fourth and goal on the Aggies two-yard line, Deshazor Everett would jump an out route, picking the ball off, and they knew it was coming.
"The defense told me they practiced that play"
Now, 13 years later, the game lives in infamy, and the legend of Manziel and Evans also continues.