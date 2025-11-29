Texas A&M Defense Dominates Longhorns in First Half of Lone Star Showdown
The Lone Star Showdown has officially returned to Austin after a two decade hiatus and it certainly has not disappointed.
The last time the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns faced off, the visiting Longhorns left College Station with a victory in a much anticipated reunion to move the all-time record to 77-37-5 in favor of Texas.
With Texas A&M leading 10-3 at the half, the Aggies are 30 minutes away from cutting into the all-time record.
Marcel Reed Scares A&M Fans With Brief Injury Exit
Texas A&M and Texas have poured points on opponents down the stretch of the regular season. In the 2025 edition of the Lone Star Showdown, it took until there was 4:21 left in the first quarter for a team to cross the 50-yard line when Texas A&M marched down to the Texas 18 before quarterback Marcel Reed exited the field with an apparent lower leg injury. The Aggies tried to settle for a field goal, but the Longhorns were able to put a mitt up and swat Jared Zirkel’s three point attempt.
Through the end of the first quarter, both teams had goose eggs on the scoreboard.
The Longhorns responded to the Aggies’ impressive drive with one of their own. After a season that saw Texas struggle to move the ball on the ground, it managed to figure it out and ran the ball down to the Texas A&M 31-yard line. A batted ball from Texas A&M defensive end TJ Searcy forced Texas to settle for three to put the Longhorns ahead 3-0.
On the Aggies’ next drive, Reed was able to make it back out under center and led the Fightin’ Farmers back into Longhorn territory before their drive sputtered and they settled for a field goal. On the drive, Reed carried the ball multiple times and showed little signs of his prior injury. This time, Zirkel’s attempt was good from 31 yards out to tie the bout at three.
Texas A&M forces a Texas punt, and punt returner KC Concepcion logged a 30-yard return to set up the A&M offense with plus yardage. A&M was able to capitalize on the great field position and punch in a rushing touchdown with Concepcion before the half expired.
The Aggies significantly out-gained the Longhorns in the first half, recording 178 total yards to Texas’ 112. Texas quarterback Arch Manning finished the first half eight for 21 with 51 passing yards, while Reed finished the half with 10 of his 15 attempts completed, 94 passing yards and 45 rushing yards.
Texas A&M will receive the second half kickoff.