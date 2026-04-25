Texas A&M Depth Chart After Ar’maj Reed-Adams Selected By Buffalo Bills

After a rare six-year college football career, Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams is headed to the NFL. He was officially selected in the seventh round by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

He spent four seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks — including a redshirt — before returning to his home state of Texas, where he became an All-SEC and All-American guard.

He and Chase Bisontis leave a hole in the middle of the Texas A&M Aggies’ offensive line, but the program did not hesitate to add SEC veterans in their place who are primed to make an immediate impact in 2026.

Who Will Replace Ar’maj Reed-Adams at Guard?

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Reed-Adams has been the Aggies’ right guard for the last two seasons, but when they added the veteran lineman, they knew it would be a short-term play. After his exit, they wasted no time adding another player with starting experience in the SEC to the interior offensive line.

The team’s starter at right guard will be Trovon Baugh, an experienced lineman who was a Freshman All-SEC guard in 2023. With the South Carolina Gamecocks, he played immediately. He played snaps in Week 2 against Furman and was starting by Week 5.

Baugh, a fourth-year player coming from Atlanta, Ga., spent the first three seasons of his career at South Carolina. He started as a freshman and a junior and will be in his final season of eligibility in 2025.

Similarly, the Aggies added Coen Echols at left guard to replace Bisontis. While Texas A&M lost four starters on the offensive line, it was able to find replacements who have experience and familiarity with the SEC.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, and offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams, celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Following the annual Maroon & White Game on April 18, Elko talked about his expectations for the Aggies’ offensive line in 2026 — speaking confidently about the starters and the depth.

“You've got Coen Echols and Trovon Baugh who have come in with starts in the SEC, but you also have guys like Ty Thomas, guys like Blake Ivy, who had really, really strong springs,” Elko said. “I think it's really good back-and-forth competition. I think it's a deeper group than it was last year.”

“… I think we set a spring game record for sacks last year because I don't know that we had 10 [linemen]. You know, we had a really good group, but I don't know that we had the full 10 ready to go at this level. You didn't see that today. I think we put 10 kids out there, and we were able to block consistently and hold up and do some things today.”

Thomas is expected to be the backup at right guard behind Baugh. He is a redshirt freshman who appeared in just three games in 2025, playing 54 offensive snaps. He was a three-star recruit from Dickinson, Texas, with potential tackle-guard versatility.

Elko maintains that the 10-deep offensive line in 2026 is better suited for Week 1 than it was last season. After losing nearly a half-dozen offensive linemen to the NFL draft, that is the best Texas A&M could have hoped for.

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