Texas A&M Predicted Starting Guard After Chase Bisontis Picked in NFL Draft

Three-year starters don’t grow on trees. However, the Texas A&M Aggies were fortunate to find one in offensive guard Chase Bisontis. The four-star recruit started 34 games in three seasons and developed into a cornerstone of the interior of the maroon and white’s offensive line.

For a program that has long prioritized winning in the trenches, losing a player like Bisontis is a major blow to the offensive talent. However, the Aggies’ next man up is someone head coach Mike Elko has confidence in.

Using the Texas A&M Aggies On SI post-spring offensive depth chart, let's evaluate the future at guard in Aggieland.

Texas A&M Aggies Have Plan in Place To Replace Chase Bisontis

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It is not just Bisontis that the Aggies are tasked with replacing — it’s damn near the whole offensive line. Dametrious Crownover, Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Trey Zuhn III are also in this year's NFL draft, while center Mark Nabou Jr. is the lone returning starter.

This was a critical offseason undertaking for Elko and his staff, who had to ensure they had enough bodies to replace the outgoing talent. They did not just outsource starting-level talent at tackle; they made key additions at guard, too.

Replacing Bisontis at left guard is expected to be Coen Echols. The Katy, Texas, native had committed to the Aggies out of high school. After two seasons with LSU, he is finally making his way to College Station, Texas.

Echols started the Tigers’ last eight games at left guard and played 637 offensive snaps, which ranked third on the team. He has also shown positional versatility, taking snaps at right guard and center over the last two seasons.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Following the annual Maroon & White Game on April 18, Elko talked about his expectations for the Aggies’ offensive line in 2026.

“You've got Coen Echols and Trovon Baugh who have come in with starts in the SEC, but you also have guys like Ty Thomas, guys like Blake Ivy, who had really, really strong springs,” Elko said. “I think it's really good back-and-forth competition. I think it's a deeper group than it was last year.”

“… I think we set a spring game record for sacks last year because I don't know that we had 10 [linemen]. You know, we had a really good group, but I don't know that we had the full 10 ready to go at this level. You didn't see that today. I think we put 10 kids out there, and we were able to block consistently and hold up and do some things today.”

Echols is expected to lead the way at left guard, and Baugh could be the team’s starter at right guard, coming from South Carolina. Ivy, a player Elko noted for having a “strong” spring, could back up Echols on the left side. He has 97 offensive snaps in two seasons with Texas A&M and has played both guard spots, while Thomas remained on the right side in his first season.

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