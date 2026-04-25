Texas A&M Depth Chart After Dametrious Crownover Picked in 6th Round

At a hulking size of 6’7” and 336 pounds, Dametrious Crownover had an impressive five-year run with the Texas A&M Aggies. He entered the rotation in 2023 and became a full-time starter by 2024, finishing his career with nearly 1,750 offensive snaps.

Crownover was selected on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft in the sixth round by the New England Patriots, and he leaves a massive hole on Texas A&M’s offensive line. The Aggies did not sit idly by, though, making significant efforts to replenish the starting talent for the 2026 season.

Using the Texas A&M Aggies On SI post-spring offensive depth chart, let's evaluate the future at right tackle in Aggieland.

Who Will Succeed Dametrious Crownover as Texas A&M’s Right Tackle?

National offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover of Texas A&M blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Crownover had a busy offseason, participating in the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and Texas A&M’s pro day. It all paid off after he was selected in the 2026 NFL draft.

However, Texas A&M’s staff was tasked with finding a proper replacement for Crownover, who has been with the program for five seasons, as well as starters Trey Zuhn III, Chase Bisontis and Ar’maj Reed-Adams. The plan was clear: add players with starting experience in the transfer portal.

While easier said than done, the Aggies succeeded — not only bringing in players with starting experience but also players with SEC experience. One of those players, Wilkin Formby, is set to be A&M’s next starter at right tackle.

Formby is coming off the best season of his three-year career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He recorded a PFF grade of 70.9 with an impressive pass-blocking grade of 82.1. While he played in 2024 and made a couple of starts, he became a full-time starter in 2025 with over 800 offensive snaps.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One area where he will be asked to improve is blocking in the running game. This is the identity of Texas A&M’s offense, and Adam Cushing has been very successful at developing talented run-blocking units. Formby has an impressive 6'7" frame like Crownover and could develop with the Aggies.

Behind Formby, the likely option is Robert Bourdon, who played 142 snaps in 2025 as a redshirt freshman. Aside from Crownover and Reuben Fatheree II, who exhausted his eligibility after the 2025 season, Bourdon was the only player to play more than 20 snaps at right tackle last season.

One player whose development will be interesting to monitor is Ashton Funk, a former three-star tackle in the Class of 2024 out of Katy, Texas. He has played all five positions along the offensive line in two seasons with Texas A&M. The 6’6” offensive lineman does not yet have an obvious home position, but he could be a chess piece as a depth option.

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