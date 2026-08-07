Texas A&M's Depth Chart Might Be Starting to Take Shape in the Secondary

Only two practices into fall camp, Texas A&M's secondary is already beginning to reveal its early hierarchy.

While plenty can change over the next few weeks, the first open practices offered a glimpse into how defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson, defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill and head coach Mike Elko are organizing the safety and nickel groups.

Rotations remain loose, but the order in which players took reps often provides an early indicator of where they currently stand entering fall camp. Early practice observations have shown the Aggies' secondary working through those combinations as camp gets underway.

Safety/Nickel Depth Order

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) tackles Missouri Tigers running back Nate Noel (8) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Currently leading the way is Marcus Ratcliffe, who appears sturdy at the top of the safety room. Ratcliffe's experience, communication skills, and familiarity with Elko's defense make him the clear captain of the group. He has looked comfortable and consistent, and it's evident that the coaching staff trusts him to lead a secondary that had to replace several key contributors.

On the other side of the field is Dalton Brooks, whose versatility continues to make him one of the defense's fiercest leaders. Brooks has shown the physicality needed to play near the line of scrimmage while still primarily patrolling deep zones. Whether lining up at safety or occasionally sliding into nickel packages, Brooks projects as a player who rarely leaves the field on a defensive drive.

Colorado transfer Tawfiq Byard appears to have quickly earned meaningful snaps, checking in behind the top duo. Byard could become an important contributor in three-safety packages and obvious passing situations. Myles Davis follows closely behind and seems firmly in the mix for rotational work. Davis has continued developing within the program and appears positioned to carve out a larger role this season.

The nickel competition remains equally intriguing to the depth chart.

Jordan Shaw appears to hold the early edge at the position. His ability to cover slot receivers while remaining physical against the run makes him a natural fit. Bravion Rogers isn't far behind and is followed by Chance Collins, Tom Tom Johnson Jr., and finally, rounding out the observed order is Tylan Wilson.

Still, Elko has consistently emphasized competition throughout fall camp, and position battles rarely end after just a couple of practices. Injuries, consistency, and, of course, performance in scrimmage situations will all influence the final depth chart before Week 1.

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