Texas A&M Safety Marcus Ratcliffe Earns Preseason All-American Honors

In Year 2 under head coach Mike Elko, Texas A&M had multiple players named to All-American teams. KC Concepcion was a consensus pick as a wide receiver/return specialist, and edge rusher Cashius Howell was a unanimous selection.

The Aggies have several candidates to earn All-American honors in 2026. Phil Steele named wide receiver Mario Craver to the Preseason All-American and Preseason All-SEC Teams. Safety Marcus Ratcliffe was snubbed by Steele for a Preseason All-SEC nod but earned All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF) ahead of his senior season.

Marcus Ratcliffe Named WCFF Preseason All-American

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe tackles Missouri Tigers running back Nate Noel in the first quarter at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have not had a defensive back earn All-American honors since the turn of the century (Jason Webster, 1999). However, Ratcliffe is projected by the WCFF to contend for the honors this season.

Ratcliffe is coming off consecutive strong campaigns for the Aggies. Over the last two seasons, he has 113 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and three interceptions. He showed development in coverage during his junior season and is projected for another big year in 2026.

After starting his career with San Diego State, Ratcliffe has developed into one of the nation’s top safeties. He is a physical safety, which makes him a great fit with Elko, and he is a smart run defender with 35 run stops over the last two seasons.

The WCFF is one of five selectors officially designated by the NCAA. Ratcliffe was the only Texas A&M player to earn Preseason All-American honors, being named to the second team.

Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe gestures after defeating the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reaching All-American status in 2026 will not be easy, and some of the top competition comes from inside the SEC. Alabama’s safety duo — Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard — will be one of the toughest position groups Texas A&M faces all season.

Georgia safety KJ Bolden is also one of the best defensive players in the country, and Eli Bowen returns to Oklahoma after earning All-SEC honors. With this much safety talent in one conference, Ratcliffe earning All-American honors from one publication but missing out on All-SEC honors from another is understandable.

Ratcliffe has been collecting the preseason accolades. In addition to the WCFF, he was named a Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports (second team). He was also named to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Preseason All-Texas team with first-team honors.

The Aggies’ secondary will be an important part of unlocking their defensive ceiling. Texas A&M recorded just three interceptions last season but returns several important players, like Ratcliffe, Dezz Ricks, Dalton Brooks and Bryce Anderson. Improved team chemistry, developing depth and the additions of Tawfiq Byard and Rickey Gibson III could take Texas A&M’s defense to the next level.

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