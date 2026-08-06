Texas A&M's DJ Hicks Says Trusting the Process Has Him Ready for a Bigger Role

Texas A&M veteran defensive lineman DJ Hicks believes patience has been one of the biggest lessons of his college football career, and as the Aggies begin preseason camp, he says that mindset has him prepared for a strong and expanded leadership role in 2026.

Speaking with reporters following Texas A&M's first fall practice, Hicks reflected on his journey, which has brought him to this point. He was once one of the nation's most highly touted recruits; the former five-star prospect admitted that adjusting to a more developmental path rather than immediate playtime wasn't always easy.

Still, over time, he realized that every player's journey has to be different.

'Run Your Race'

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering as a five-star and immediately stepping into a depth role for three years is more difficult than most people can imagine. Even then, Hicks was patient, not letting anything deter him from the mission at hand.

“It’s been a little hard at first, but you know you’ve got to run your race,” Hicks said. “(The) older I got, the more I noticed everybody can’t be a three-and-done, you know? Not everybody is meant to start right away, you know; you just gotta run your race and take your time. With time and with learning, you will become what you want to be.”

That level of perspective is only one of a mature leader and locker room captain, and Hicks has developed into just that during his time in College Station. Rather than becoming frustrated by limited opportunities early in his college career, he embraced the process of learning behind veteran players and steadily refining his technique.

Hicks also made it clear that his decision to remain at Texas A&M all those years was driven by more than football. In an era when the transfer portal has become a common avenue for players seeking immediate playing time, he said his loyalty to the Aggies and belief in the program made staying a very simple choice.

“My two biggest things are that I just love this place, I love being here, I love being an Aggie,” Hicks said. “It’s really hard for me to want to leave. Also, my coaching staff- playing for coach Elko, how they believe in me and how they’ve developed me into a better man as well as a better player. It’s so hard to just want to leave this place; I really believe in the stuff we can do here.”

Now entering a season where Texas A&M is counting on experienced leaders to anchor the defensive front, Hicks appears ready to capitalize on that patience. His playing style and ability were never in question, and now he can reap the benefits of the waiting game.

Now, with a bigger role on the horizon, Hicks believes that patience, faith in his coaches, and commitment to Texas A&M have positioned him to make the kind of impact many envisioned he would when he first arrived in College Station three years ago.

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