Will Texas A&M Take A Step Forward or a Step Back in the Trenches?

The SEC has long held the reputation as a conference decided in the trenches. This makes the Texas A&M Aggies an interesting case heading into the 2026 season, as the trenches will be among the biggest question marks for the team.

As head coach Mike Elko looks to build on his program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, he will have to do so with a line of scrimmage that returns just two starters.

Center Mark Nabou and defensive tackle DJ Hicks are the sole returning starters, leaving an offensive and defensive line largely reliant on underclassmen and transfers. It is a stark contrast from the past two seasons, when Texas A&M boasted experienced talent and continuity.

This all begs the question: what does the loss of experience and continuity mean for this year? Will the trenches take a step back, or could they get even better?

Why A Step Back?

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams (71) blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Da'Shawn Womack (15) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience, age, and talent win in college football these days. That is especially the case upfront on both sides of the ball. It is no secret that older and experienced teams have won the last three national championships, with Indiana being the most recent example of what an older team can do.

Yet, the continuity Indiana had upfront shouldn’t be overlooked. The Hoosiers went into last season with three returning offensive linemen, on top of one returning defensive lineman.

More than any other position group on the field, cohesion matters for the offensive line. The five have to work as one for the team to be successful on a given play, and while Texas A&M looks to have reloaded with talent via the portal, cohesion is a question.

Why a Step Forward?

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs the ball past Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (4) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the flip side, the case for both sides taking a step forward is the talent they brought in. Look at the defensive line, where Anto Saka, CJ Mims, and Angelo McCullom represent experienced contributors from elsewhere.

Replacing Cashius Howell won’t be easy, yet adding veteran players to supplement the underclassmen like Marco Jones could make life easier for the Aggies.

Offensively, that aforementioned talent spent last season playing in the SEC, and not just playing but starting. Tyree Adams, Coen Echols, Trovon Baugh, and Wilkin Formby all boast experience, something that for an offensive line that only returns one starter is invaluable.

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