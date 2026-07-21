One Former Five-Star Recruit Who is Finally Ready to Break Out for Texas A&M

Rated as one of the nation's top defensive tackles and a consensus five-star prospect, DJ Hicks arrived in College Station as part of the 2023 recruiting class, and expectations couldn't have been higher. For young defensive linemen, however, the transition from high school football dominance to competing in the SEC is rarely smooth or immediate.

The position demands not only elite athleticism but also technique that is only achievable under a veteran coaching staff. With years of experience, physical maturity, and an understanding of rather complex defensive schemes, Hicks would have his greatest opportunity to shine. He has spent the past two seasons developing in each of those areas while learning behind experienced tackles.

While flashes of the talent that won him his many high school accolades have been evident over his first two seasons, he is expected to take on a starting position and have much more influence over the defense. The 2026-27 season appears to be the year everything finally comes together for the former five-star recruit with so much hype.

Taking On a Larger Role

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DJ Hicks (13) reacts during the fourth quarter against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M enters the season looking for new leaders to emerge along the defensive line, and Hicks is positioned to be a key factor on the front seven. At 6-foot-3 and over 300 pounds with exceptional explosiveness for his size, he possesses the combination of power, quickness, and versatility that made him one of the most coveted recruits in the country only a few years ago.

When he gets playing time, Hicks has consistently shown the ability to collapse the pocket, disrupt running lanes, and make plays, like forcing a fumble or stripping the ball from the runner. Whether it's creating pressure up the middle or making plays behind the line of scrimmage, Hicks has demonstrated why recruiting analysts initially viewed him as a future difference-maker.

The flashes have been encouraging, and now, increased experience and additional snaps could allow those moments to become the norm instead of the exception. Under head coach Mike Elko, Texas A&M has built its identity around a very physical defense, and Hicks has all the tools to become the next standout interior lineman in that legacy.

His continued development as both a run defender and pass rusher gives the Aggies a versatile player who is capable of impacting games regardless of the situation.

With expectations once again high in College Station, Texas A&M will need its former blue-chip talent to take the next step and lead its team to another college football playoff berth. Few players on the roster possess Hicks' ceiling, and fewer still have the opportunity now in front of them.

The timing finally feels right, the experience is there, the opportunity is waiting, and all signs point toward Hicks becoming one of the biggest breakout stars for Texas A&M in 2026.

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