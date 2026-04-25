The Next Texas A&M Players Who Could Follow Tyler Onyedim to the NFL

The Texas A&M Aggies will roll into the 2026 season looking to build on the momentum the program is riding after a productive season a year ago. However, the Aggies will now be doing so without one of their biggest pieces on the interior of the defensive line in defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim.

Onyedim played just a single season in College Station, transferring in after spending his first four years of college football with the Iowa State Cyclones. And the fifth-year senior made the most of his lone season in Aggieland, recording 49 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Now, Onyedim heads to the pros after being selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round.

The Aggies, with a hole in the middle of their defensive line, will look for another player to step up into Onyedim's role. Texas A&M has the talent to not only make up for Onyedim's production but also follow his footsteps into the NFL, with two viable options.

DJ Hicks

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks celebrates after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Aggies have a homegrown product who is more than equipped to step up in 2026 for the Aggies defense and has the talent to become a future NFL Draft pick in senior defensive tackle DJ Hicks.

Hicks heads into his fourth year in the program after finding a role throughout his first three seasons in College Station, where he's played in 37 games. The defensive tackle has been fairly productive over the years, recording 56 tackles (23 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.

The veteran defensive tackle found his most successful season a year ago playing with Onyedim on the same defensive line. In 2025, Hicks recorded a season high in tackles with 26 total and in tackles for loss with 6.5.

Hicks has plenty of size at six-foot-three, 295 pounds to be an every-down defensive lineman for the Aggies, and with another solid season of enough production, Hicks could find himself selected in the NFL Draft.

CJ Mims

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman CJ Mims. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Aggies also found themselves looking for outside depth to rebuild their interior defensive line. Looking for experience and size, Texas A&M landed on North Carolina transfer CJ Mims.

The addition of Mims is big both literally and figuratively, with the defensive tackle standing at six-foot-two, 300 pounds. In his single season with the Tar Heels, the defensive tackle played in all 12 games, where he recorded 42 total tackles (20 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

Outside of being a proctor disruptor on the inside, Mims also brings with him experience as a redshirt senior after playing a season with North Carolina and three with the East Carolina Pirates.

The six-foot-two, 300-pound defensive linemen has the ideal frame to play at the next level. And if he wraps up his college career with another productive year, he could have his name called this time next April.

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