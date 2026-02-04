Texas A&M Dominated Round 1 of This NFL Mock Draft

The NFL talent that the Texas A&M football program has produced over the years is serious. While the Aggies’ season came to an early end in the first round of their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, the significant talent of the 2025 team cannot be ignored.

This past season’s A&M football team has players on both sides of the ball who are considered to be high picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein is well known for his mock drafts, and he released his first version on Monday. There are quite a few Aggies he has going in the first round. Here are the three Texas A&M players Zierlein chose.

Cashius Howell

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The redshirt senior edge rusher was mocked 23rd overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The SEC Defensive Player of the Year would give Philadelphia some much-needed juice on the edge. Zierlein notes that with the Eagles’ struggles in rushing the passer with their sack leader just having 6.5 sacks, Howell makes a lot of sense.

Howell has a prospect grade of 6.38 according to Zierlein, which makes him considered to be a plus starter. Howell is expected to be a designated rusher to start his career given his struggles in run defense at times. The 6-foot-2, 248-pound edge rusher racked up 11.5 sacks in 2025, the most from an Aggie since Myles Garrett in 2014. Those 11.5 sacks were the fourth most in the country this season.

Howell was one of the best defensive players in college football and went from no Power Four offers out of high school to making the AP All-America first team as well as a finalist for the Lombardi Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.

KC Concepcion

The junior wide receiver was mocked 30th overall to the Denver Broncos, who would greatly upgrade their WR room behind Courtland Sutton. Concepcion declared for the draft just after three seasons, and there is a reason for that. Concepcion is one of the better wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft. Zierlein gave him a prospect score of 6.40, as in he’ll become a good starter within two years.

Zierlein wrote, “Few receivers cook quite like Concepcion when it comes to separating from man coverage.” In his NFL draft profile, Concepcion is known for his burst and strong route-running skills in various types of coverage as well as above-average speed. His NFL comparison is Doug Baldwin.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound wideout was originally a four-star prospect out of Charlotte, North Carolina, and first played two seasons at NC State before transferring to A&M. Concepcion was named the ACC Rookie and Offensive Rookie of the Year for an outstanding freshman season of 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns.

While his production dipped in his sophomore season, Concepcion stepped up in his only year at College Station with 919 receiving yards on 61 catches and nine touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown and two punt return touchdowns. This will be an explosive player for whichever NFL team ultimately snags him.

Chase Bisontis

The junior offensive guard was mocked 32nd overall to the Seattle Seahawks. Zierlein mentioned that the Seahawks have a big need at the guard spot opposite last year’s first-round pick in Grey Zabel, and that Bisontis would provide the toughness and scheme versatility needed.

Zierlein has his prospect grade of 6.37, as he’s projected to be a plus starter in the league. According to Bisontis’ draft profile, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound guard brings elite discipline and technique across the board as well as consistency. Bisontis is a great run blocker and meets the park in protection.

He was a four-star recruit in high school and the No. 1 overall recruit coming out of New Jersey. Bisontis earned ESPN Freshman All-America honors and SEC All-Freshman Team recognition in 2023. Bisontis made more than 30 starts over three seasons in Aggieland and decided to forgo his final year of eligibility.