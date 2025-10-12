Texas A&M Leads Florida After Exciting First Half
The Texas A&M Aggies' past two games have both featured defensive slugfests in the first half, but so far, Saturday's game against the Florida Gators has been anything but.
Through 30 minutes, the Aggies lead the Gators 21-14 with both teams trading blows back-and-forth. If it keeps up, this game could turn into a good, old-fashioned shootout.
Texas A&M's offense got going in the second half of last week's win over Mississippi State, and so far, it looks like the unit picked up right where it left off.
Texas A&M Offense Starts Fast vs. Florida
The Aggies' offense started the game just about perfectly, with Marcel Reed hitting Mario Craver for a 67-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage. On the very next play, Reed ran it in from eight yards out to get Texas A&M on the board.
Reed and co. didn't stop there, though, not by a long shot. On the next drive, the Aggies went 81 yards on six plays to take the lead, with Reed finding Jamarion Morrow for a 22-yard touchdown. Then on the drive after that, they went 75 yards on 11 plays, with Le'Veon Moss running through several defenders on his way to a 22-yard score.
While all this was happening, however, Texas A&M's defense had its hands full with a Florida offense that suddenly looks like its found its mojo. The Gators effortlessly marched down the field on the opening drive, gaining 10+ yards on four separate plays before DJ Lagway found Amir Jackson for a one-yard score. Then late in the first quarter, the Gators picked up several big gains before Lagway found Dallas Wilson for a six-yard touchdown.
The second quarter was more tame by comparison, but the Aggies have to keep their foot on the gas if they want to maintain their undefeated record.
Reed had a very strong first half, completing 10 of 14 passes for 171 yards and scoring two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing). Moss had five carries for 46 yards and the aforementioned touchdown, but left the game with a scary-looking injury.
For Florida, Lagway completed 13 of 22 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Jadan Baugh had 12 carries for 52 yards, while Vernell Brown III had three receptions for 45 yards.
The Aggies will get the ball to start the second half as they look to add to their lead.