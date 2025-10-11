Texas A&M Lands Massive Commitment Ahead of Florida Game
Over the years, Texas A&M has put some solid talent into the NFL year after year.
It has become something that coach Mike Elko has grown accustomed to from his time as the Aggies’ defensive coordinator, and he has found a way to bring in top talent each season to fill the voids left by NFL departures.
Ahead of the Aggies’ Saturday night matchup against the Florida Gators, Elko and the 12th Man got some great news: 2027 four-star defensive lineman Elijah Patmon has committed to Texas A&M.
Meet Texas A&M Pledge Elijah Patmon
Elijah Patmon, a four-star defensive lineman out of Northside High School in Warner Robins, Georgia, stands a a towering 6-foot-4, 292 pounds. He currently holds 26 offers from programs that include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Texas. On Saturday, he announced his commitment to Texas A&M.
“I want to thank God for giving me the strength to pursue my dreams,”Patmon posted on X. “I want to thank my family and coaches for their endless support and guidance through this journey. The recruiting process has been a blessing. I’m proud to announce that I am COMMITTED to Texas A&M University!”
Patmon is the fourth prospect to pledge his commitment to the Aggies in the 2027 class. He joins fellow four-stars quarterback Jayce Johnson out of Valdosta Ga., offensive tackle DeMarrion Johnson out of Tyler, Texas, and three-star athlete Hakim Frampton out of Little Rock, Arkansas. Despite it being early in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Texas A&M and Elko have put together the No. 5 overall 2027 class, according to 247Sports.
“My favorite thing about this school is that they treat you like family and I love it here,” Patmon said.
As for Texas A&M’s 2026 class, the Aggies have accumulated another top-5 class, featuring three five-stars and a plethora of four and three-star recruits.
A major focus of the Aggies’ recruiting process has been bringing in top defensive linemen to replace the NFL talent they lose each year.
“We have had more NFL Draft picks on the defensive line since I got here in 2018 than any other team in the SEC," Elko said in July. "We're comfortable replacing great players.”
With a major recruiting victory now under their belt, the Aggies will shift their focus to the hungry Florida Gators, a team that is fresh off a top-10 victory against the Texas Longhorns.